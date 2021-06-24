Black Ink Crew Black Ink Crew’s Alex Confesses To Lying About Girlfriend Donna Physically Abusing Him! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

The boyfriend of Black Ink Crew: New York star, Donna Lombardi, accused his girlfriend of being abusive during the finale episode of the show, and fans were stunned by the cast’s response.

The episode heated up after Cease, Puma, and Teddy noticed a scratch on Alex’s upper lip after an apparent scuffle went down with his girlfriend. Alex claimed that Donna became upset after he froze her out in response to a petty complaint, which led to an argument.

Producers and cast members became concerned after Donna pulled up and explained that Alex’s scratch was self-inflicted. She then indignantly asked the guys about how they treat their “bitches.” Cease told Alex that he believed that the couple’s relationship was abusive and toxic and Puma announced that he would not film with an apparent abuser. He added that if the roles were reversed, Alex would be facing real consequences. Donna repeatedly denied that she scratched Alex, but one of the producers warned Alex that Donna’s behavior was unacceptable. She strongly advised him to take action and separate from his girlfriend, but Donna interjected and claimed that she did not attack Alex, despite his convincing story. Alex seemingly admitted that the duo injured each other and Donna eventually convinced him to get into the car to hash out their issues in private.

Donna responded to the clip of Alex’s abuse allegations after the episode aired— and claimed that she was set up to look bad by production. She implied that she had not abused her boyfriend.

“It’s so funny that one season I stopped doing tattoos once a year & didn’t beat anyone’s a** now I’m an abuser and a racist. As soon as you stop being their puppet they try and make you a clown,” she said on Instagram.

A few hours later, Alex confessed to supposedly making up the abuse allegation and apologized to Donna.

“I apologize for betraying our relationship & lying on you. That sh*t was corny @DonnaDaDonDada,” he said.

Donna sounded off in the comment section of the show’s IG post, sharing the dramatic clip.

The post’s caption reads—“Donna Makes An Unexpected Visit—The OGs’ concerns are confirmed when Alex comes to the art show and tells them what’s really been going down… If you or someone you know is experiencing relationship abuse in any form, text START to 88788 or chat at TheHotline.org #BlackInkCrew”

“I bet money this was the highest rated episode of the season too 😂😂😂😂,” Donna snarked in the comment section.

“Lol if y’all think I’m “beating” Alex y’all think he’s pussy af. And y’all also think his friends and family are pussy af also. Wth 🤦🏼‍♀️,” she added.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips