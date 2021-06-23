Real Housewives of Orange County Braunwyn Windham-Burke Confirms She’s Dating Former ‘RHOC’ Star! By

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has confirmed that she is dating Fernanda Rocha, who appeared alongside Tamra Judge as a “friend” during Season 6 of the Real Housewives of Orange County. The Bravo alum told Page Six that she is seeing Rocha but they are not in an exclusive relationship.

“Having someone special in my life who was an out and proud woman on reality television was so helpful in the beginning stages of our relationship,” the mom of seven told the outlet.

“What started as a friendship has become something more — I am so grateful for her — she is beyond amazing,” she added. “Not only has she been a source of strength, but she has taken me under her wing and helped me navigate my coming out. Without the show, I never would have met Fernanda, so I am forever grateful for that. She’s taking me away for a few days today, and that is exactly what I needed.”

The duo was spotted smooching and cuddling at the GUARDaHEART Foundation Unmasked Heart Disease Featuring DIABETESpredict event, on Friday.

“We have been hanging out,” Braunwyn dished to E! at the Newport Beach event. “We are close and she’s been an amazing support to me.”

“I’m glad I met her,” the ex-reality star added. “I will say this — there have been some rumors about when we went from being friends to a little bit more than friends. It was after she got divorced so there’s nothing salacious like that happening. We’ve been hanging out for awhile. We didn’t become more than friends until recently. She’s definitely special.”

The couple was first spotted together in Miami, after Braunwyn’s split from her first girlfriend, Kris. The duo was in Florida to celebrate a mutual friend’s birthday.

“Braunwyn is becoming so much more comfortable in her skin as a gay woman and is embracing her journey as a member of the LGBTQ+ community!” a tipster told Page Six at the time.

The reality star came out as gay in December, and reportedly cut ties with Kris in March.

As reported—Tamra Judge dished about the budding romance during an appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” in April.

“She’s been hanging out with Fernanda, who was on the show,” the RHOC veteran said.

“I don’t know if she’s dating Fernanda. This is a new one, [but] they’ve been hanging out a lot,” Tamra added.

Fans know that earlier this month Bravo announced that Braunwyn would not be returning to film the upcoming RHOC season.

Andy Cohen spoke out about why Bravo decided to dismiss Braunwyn ahead of Season 16, on his SiriusXM radio show, “Radio Andy.”

“I will say, regarding Braunwyn, I really give it up to her and commend her for being so open and letting us in, especially relating to her journey with sobriety,” Andy said. “She was going through some really serious life stuff on the show and she didn’t shy away from sharing with us, which I always appreciate.”

“Listening to her at the reunion made [us] feel like, maybe at this moment in time, being on TV wasn’t the healthiest spot for she and her family,” he added. “I think she was dealing with some real stuff with herself, with her marriage, with her children. It was a lot.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips