Lisa Vanderpump Calls Out 'RHOBH' Cast For Keeping Quiet Amid Erika Jayne's Legal Scandal: 'It's Unbelievable'!

Fans are beginning to call out the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for remaining silent amid their co-star, Erika Jayne’s legal woes.

One viewer pointed out the hypocrisy of the ladies slamming Lisa Vanderpump while staying mute on Erika’s scandalous legal issues, and Lisa chimed in to agree.

A viewer took to Twitter to sound off about the controversy on Wednesday, June 16, writing —“Where’s the outrage???? Kyle, Rinna, Dorit, Teddi have vilified Lisa Vanderpump for something she DID NOT DO for 3 yrs by going on talk shows, podcasts, interviews, RHOBH, but when it comes to Erika stealing/withholding funds from victims, spending it on glamor, they’re SILENT!!!”

The Vanderpump Rules boss cosigned the fan the next day, writing—“It’s unbelievable really.”

Fans know that Lisa made her exit from the Bravo series in 2019 after a conflict over a botched dog adoption exploded in a blowout fight with her ex-bestie, Kyle Richards.

The mounting fan outrage over the cast silence coincided with the premiere of a new ABC News Originals documentary, called “The Housewife and the Hustler,” which examines the legal scandal surrounding Erika and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

Legal experts and individuals accusing Tom of embezzlement are featured in the special, which premiered on Hulu on June 14. “Real Housewives” personalities also speak out on the legal drama swirling around the ex-couple, which exploded after Erika filed for divorce from the once famed lawyer, in November 2020.

The documentary announcement dropped as Bravo prepares to air footage of Erika speaking about her split from her husband. Tom and Erika were married for over two decades.

The RHOBH trailer featured Erika Jayne’s claim that she was in the dark about her estranged husband’s legal scandals—but a paper trail documented and posted by Instagram account @bonecollector shut down Erika’s alleged innocent act.

As reported earlier this month—the documents exposed on the Instagram account revealed that Erika was subpoenaed to appear in court in 2020, raising questions about the reality star’s staunch denials.

Erika was personally served with papers by a court rep, in May 2020. “Erika knew that Joe Ruigomez was owed $11 million because she was served twice (IN PERSON) starting in May 2020 to appear in court and to produce documents for judge,” the IG slide reads.

Girardi and his firm, Girardi Keese, repped Joseph Ruigomez in a personal injury lawsuit filed against Pacific Gas and Electric Company. A San Bruno gas pipeline explosion injured several people in September 2010, and Ruigomez suffered burns over 90% of his body. Ruigomez’s girlfriend, Jessica Morales, was killed in the blast. PG&E agreed to settle the lawsuit with an $11 million payout, but Ruigomez claims that Girardi never delivered the payment in full.

Erika was also served on September 28, 2020, and ordered to appear in court on October 22. The document states that “YOU ARE ORDERED TO APPEAR personally before this court,” and a checked box indicates that Erika was to “furnish information to aid in enforcement of a money judgement against you.”

Erika reportedly failed to appear because she was “out of town,” but a timeline of the RHOBH filming schedule does not back up her story.

Erika’s assets are currently being investigated amid allegations that Tom and Girardi Keese fraudulently transferred funds to the reality star. Ronald Richards, the attorney hired to investigate the performer’s assets, suspects that the disgraced lawyer moved more than $20 million to Erika’s company.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

