Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Candiace Dillard DEFENDS Erika Jayne Scamming Burn Victims! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard has come to Erika Jayne’s defense after the premiere of a documentary that depicts the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star as a heartless scammer.

Candiace Dillard hopped on Twitter to urge the masses to “reserve their judgements” after Erika Jayne received major backlash over the damning HULU documentary, “The Housewife and the Hustler,” which premiered last week.

Candiace continued, “Y’all aren’t loyal,” the “Real Housewives of Potomac” tweeted on Sunday. “You don’t know what that lady knew. Just sending her to jail based on one thrown together documentary that was clearly meant to low key villainize her. Reserve your judgment until the facts reveal themselves. Judge not lest ye be judged.”

Candiace also got nasty when responding to a fan, “Some of you watched the Tom and Erika documentary and suddenly think you’re Phaedra Parks, Esq. Hush up, cause your ‘hot takes’ sound dumb as hell #RHOBH,” writing, “Or read a book. Or owned a business” alongside the woozy-face emoji.

Erika Jayne, 49, and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, are being accused of stealing money intended for clients — which includes orphaned children and burn victims of an explosion. Erika Jayne has been accused of embezzling money intended for victims of Lion Air Flight 610.

As reported, Erika Jayne’s lawyers filed paperwork to drop her as a client, but reversed the withdrawal two days later.

Ronald Richards, an attorney hired to investigate the assets of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, has launched an investigation into the claim that Tom and Girardi Keese fraudulently transferred funds to Erika, after suspecting that the disgraced lawyer moved more than $20 million to the Erika’s company.

The trustee believes that Erika is in possession of “assets of the Debtor’s bankruptcy estate and/or has transferred estate assets to third parties prior to the commencement of this bankruptcy case.” The trustee said that the Bravo star claims that she “does not have any community property in possession (except for certain household items) and that what she does have were alleged gifts from” her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Erika previously denied knowing anything about her husband’s alleged crimes ahead of filing for divorce in November 2020, saying in the RHOBH Season 11 trailer that “no one knows the answer [about what is going on] but him.”

Tom Girardi was forced into involuntary bankruptcy and that case is still in progress and claims to be suffering from dementia.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips