Real Housewives of Atlanta Eva Marcille's Baby's Daddy Admits To Beating Women Before Turning Violent During An Interview!

R&B star, Kevin McCall, publicly confessed to hitting a woman during a recent appearance on the “Kraig Smith Podcast,” before flying off the handle and threatening everyone in the studio, according to a new report by MTO News.

Kevin, the ex of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Eva Marcille, revealed that he had beaten one of his ex-girlfriends, adding that he did it because “she hit me first.”

One of the podcast hosts immediately interjected, telling Kevin that there was no scenario that justified a man putting his hands on a woman. This comment reportedly sent the singer into a rage.

“if you feel like I shouldn’t be hitting women, then catch a fade outside,” Kevin told the podcaster, before repeatedly calling the host a “bitch.”

“I don’t have an anger problem with b*tches, I have an anger problem with b*tch n*g*as like you,” the rapper said.

Kevin’s friends were reportedly able to calm the artist down before things took a violent turn.

Kevin made headlines in April 2019, after he was arrested and charged with one felony count of injuring a spouse or cohabitant. The Atlanta Black Star reported that the arrest stemmed from a domestic violence incident that occurred in January 2019. The arrest came after Eva Marcille opened up about the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Kevin, the father of her daughter, Marley Rae. Eva only referred to Kevin as “Marley’s donor” during her stint on RHOA.

“I still feel a sense of threat,” the “America’s Next Top Model” alum said on the Bravo series. “I have had to move five times, and I still feel a sense of uneasiness. He’s just so petty sometimes. I’ve walked outside of my balcony before and he’s been standing in the dark. And it is the scariest feeling ever.”

Eva alleged that the FBI even became involved at one point. She revealed that she was living in more than one house, to make it more difficult for Kevin to track her down.

“Every time I move, he finds me,” Eva said at the time. “Because of that, I live in multiple places. Safety is a priority for me.”

Kevin responded to the aired accusations by firing back at the reality star, accusing Eva of being “obsessed” with him.

“It’s sad when she gotta keep using my name for her story line, if I was the husband I would be like ‘Real H— of Atlanta is you out of you mind, or is you still obsessed with your child’s Father? Why is he in our story line so much ain’t I enuff [sic] headline for our relationship?” Kevin wrote on Twitter, in March 2019.

