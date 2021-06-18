Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Tommie Lee Gets Into Fight With Friend Of Frenemy Brittney Taylor At Verzuz Afterparty! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum, Tommie Lee, reportedly got into an altercation with a guest attending an afterparty celebrating Eve and Trina’s Verzuz battle. Exposed video footage revealed the former reality star clashing with an alleged friend of Love & Hip Hop star, Brittney Taylor, on Wednesday night. It remains unclear what sparked the heated dispute between Tommie Lee and a woman who calls herself “Haitian Princess,” but several women were revealed in the footage attempting to calm things down by holding the ladies back.

The Shade Room shared a video that showed Tommie Lee and Bobby Lytes, Trina’s cousin from the Miami franchise, having fun before Tommie Lee begins yelling at someone a distance away. The outlet reported that there was a confrontation between Tommie Lee and Brittney before the woman Tommie Lee was shouting at was physically carried out of the club.

Brittney Taylor has not spoken out about the nightclub scuffle between Tommie Lee and her pal, but her Instagram Stories revealed that she was in attendance during the Verzuz battle and the afterparty. Brittney shared photos snapped at both events, confirming her presence.

Some people believe that the verbal brawl was sparked after the woman involved defended Brittney, who has had past issues with Tommie Lee.

Tommie Lee and Brittney’s friendship reportedly hit the skids last March, after an altercation went down at Tommie’s house. Tommie, Brittney, Bobby Lytes, and an unidentified friend were all part of the gathering. The details behind the drama have not been clarified, but Brittney, who was seemingly intoxicated at the time, got into a physical altercation with the unnamed individual.

Tommie Lee captured video footage of the incident and shared it, and Brittney jumped on Instagram Live before she sobered up to tell her side of the story. The conflict appeared to obliterate the pair’s friendship because Brittney and Tommie Lee have not been on good terms since the night of the fight.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips