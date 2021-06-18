Keeping Up With The Kardashians Kim Kardashian Has Reportedly Met Kanye’s New Girlfriend ’Several Times’ In The Past And Thinks She’s A ‘Great Fit’ For Him! By

Kim Kardashian has a positive outlook about her estranged husband, Kanye West’s romance with Russian model, Irina Shayk. Us Weekly is reporting that Kim has met Irina “briefly several times” over the years, and is happy about Kanye’s new relationship.

“[Kim is] genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on,” a source told the outlet. “She thinks Irina is a great fit for him.”

“They share some mutual friends, and she likes Irina from what she knows,” another source said.

“Kanye’s friends are happy that he’s moved on and has someone new,” the insider added.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “isn’t dating anyone new yet” since her February split from the rapper, but has “completely moved on from Kanye,” according to the tipster.

A separate source told the outlet that Kim knew about Kanye’s new romance before the news hit the internet and that she appreciated Kanye choosing someone who valued privacy.

“She saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley,” the insider stated, adding that the E! star “wouldn’t like” the father of her children dating someone “who’s going to talk to the press.”

Irina was most recently romantically linked to actor, Bradley Cooper. The ex-couple shares a young daughter, Lea, and are often seen together on outings with their daughter.

Kim reportedly “isn’t concerned about him dating other people” after deciding to end her marriage. Kanye and Kim were married for almost seven years, and share four children—North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

As reported—the rapper was spotted on vacation in Provence, France earlier this month with the Russia native. The Daily Mail obtained photos of the duo on Kanye’s 44th birthday.

“Kanye and Irina are dating,” an insider told Us at the time. “They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple months.”

Kanye and Irina reportedly shared a friendship before their relationship took a romantic turn. Irina starred in Kanye’s “Power” music video and walked in the Yeezy designer’s Paris Fashion Week show in 2012.

“I consider Kanye West to be one of those rare people that bring new ideas into the world,” Irina commented to Popsugar at the time. “He brought art into music, and now he is releasing his passion for fashion and I think that it’s absolutely amazing!”

Kim and Kanye’s marriage hit bumps in the summer of 2020, after the musician broke down at a South Carolina rally, held to kick off his bid for the U.S. presidency. The rapper later ranted on Twitter that Kim was allegedly trying to lock him up under a 5150 psychiatric hold. Kanye also claimed that he had been trying to divorce the reality star for two years, accusing his wife of cheating on him with Meek Mill. The couple reportedly had a dramatic fight in December, where the artist allegedly “blew up” at his wife.

Kim spoke out about the breakup during the finale episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“After turning 40 this year, I realized like, ‘No I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,’” Kim told her mom, Kris Jenner. “To me, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want.”

