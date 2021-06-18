Married To Medicine Fans Go Crazy Over Dr. Heavenly’s Hot New Look: ‘Doc That’s You?’! By

Dr. Heavenly Kimes rocked a sizzling new look this week to promote her Atlanta side business, “Heavenly Beauty Supply”— and fans are going crazy over the Married to Medicine star’s sexy reveal.

The dentist/ reality star shared two posts on Wednesday to promote an upcoming sales event—and fans took to the comment section to sound off about Heavenly’s red hot look.

“Heavenly!! Come hang with me Friday from June 18th from 6-8pm 25% off all wigs and bundles!! #Juneteeth @HeavenlyBeautyatl HeavenlyBeautyAtl.com or call all 678-806-5899 to place your order! We Ship! Or come see us at Conyers Crossroads Shopping Center 1596A Dogwood Dr SE Conyers 30013 ( Behind Red Lobster) WE ARE OPEN. 10 am -8 pm Monday-Saturday and 12-6 on Sundays,” Heavenly wrote adding a parade of hashtags.

Fans cheered Heavenly’s first post, flooding her comment section with lots of love, posting an online inferno of flame emojis.

“Flawless! ❤️” a follower said.

“You look soooo young🔥🔥🔥beautiful,” another said.

“This Look Is Lovely On You👑🤗,” a fan wrote.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥 this looks amazing on you keep this style,” another said.

“Doc that’s you?! Watch out!” a user quipped.

The Bravo doc then shared a video originally posted on IG account @arielleantoinette_makeup.

“Orange Aint Never Look This Good! Check Out My Boo @dr_heavenly In Her @heavenlybeautyatl Hair!” the post’s caption read.

Heavenly’s cast-mate, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe weighed in, writing—“Striking!!! Gorgeous”

“YES MA’AM!!!!!!!!! This Look is GIVIN WHAT NEEDS TO BE GAVE!!!!! ❤️😍,” a fan wrote.

“Okay Dr. Heavenly! Keeping it 🔥for Dr. Damon,” another said.

“She’s got a new attitude! She’s a VIXEN💃🏾” a follower pointed out.

“Dr. Heavenly shut em down queen 🥰” another fan gushed.

“Dr. Heavenly you about to have a hot mama summer. Dr. Damion ain’t gonna know what to do. He gonna be blushing,❤️❤️🔥🔥” a user remarked.

Gossip blogger, Funky Dineva, who has been featured on Married to Medicine commented—“What daddy say about this miss tangerine! I love it!”

Heavenly responded—“daddy loves to eat tangerines. 😮😮🤷🏽‍♀️🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

What do you think of Heavenly’s fiery new look?

Married to Medicine airs on Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

