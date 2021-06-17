Real Housewives of Orange County Kelly Dodd And Husband Rick Leventhal Test Positive For Lyme Disease! By

Kelly Dodd and her husband, Rick Leventhal, have been diagnosed with Lyme disease. The newly ousted star of the Real Housewives of Orange County shared about contracting the disease on her Instagram Story, on Monday.

“So, we tested positive for Lyme disease,” Kelly said via a video filmed while sitting at a table with her husband.

Kelly went on to say that it was her first experience with the disease, commenting—”I’ve never had contact with a tick in my life.” Rick told Kelly that he had dealt with Lyme disease twice in the past. He explained that he had taken antibiotics to treat the disease, and hoped that the same treatment would work again.

The Center for Disease Control reports about 30,000 cases of Lyme disease annually in the United States. Recent estimates point to as many as half a million people diagnosed with the disease every year. Kelly did not clarify where she suspected that she had contracted the disease.

The duo returned from a trip to Turks and Caicos on Sunday, where they celebrated a friend’s birthday.

“Bye bye Turks & Caicos 😢we had the best time!” Kelly wrote on Instagram, alongside some vacation snaps.

Kelly hinted that she would be returning to the RHOC in February, but it was announced on Wednesday that she had gotten the Bravo ax.

As reported—Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas were fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County amid a shocking cast shake-up.

In a bold move, the network declined to renew the women’s contracts and instead brought back seasoned RHOC veteran, Heather Dubrow. Heather Dubrow appeared on Seasons 7 through 11 of the Bravo reality series and often clashed with Kelly Dodd.

Current cast members—Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson will return for Season 16.

Two newbies will be joining the cast, including an unidentified wealthy black woman, according to Page Six.

In addition, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are in contract negotiations to return for Season 16— Tamra Judge as a full-time Housewife and Vicki in a “friend” role.

The firings came as no surprise to Real Housewives of Orange County fans, who clamored for Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s dismissals after controversial incidents played out both on and off camera.

Kelly made dicey comments about the COVID-19 crisis, including calling the virus “God’s way of thinning the herd.” She also mocked the Blacks Lives Matter movement by wearing a hat that read, “Drunk Lives Matter” during her bridal bash.

In February 2021, Kelly Dodd was fired from Positive Beverage over her “controversial views and opinions.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke came under fire after it was revealed that the mom of seven offered drugs to Shannon Beador’s teenage daughter, Stella, who was 14 at the time.

Braunwyn was confronted by the rumor during the Season 15 reunion, and outraged fans called for her firing and a police investigation.

