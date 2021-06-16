Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Vanderpump Shades Dorit Kemsley With Before-And-After Nose Job Pics: ‘I Didn’t Recognize Her’! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Lisa Vanderpump fired back at Dorit Kemsley after her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star dished about a frigid encounter with her ex-friend. The Vanderpump Rules boss took to Twitter to mock the Bravo star, quipping that she “didn’t recognize her”—pointing to Dorit’s plastic surgery makeover.

Lisa posted a before/after screenshot of Dorit, writing “Ignore her? I just didn’t recognize her lol.” The tweet was later deleted. Lisa posted the snarky diss after the RHOBH star accused the restauranteur of giving her the cold shoulder at a Los Angeles eatery.

“We did not say a word to one another. [Lisa] knew I was there. I knew she was there,” Dorit told RHOBH alum, Teddi Mellencamp, on a recent episode of her podcast, “Teddi Tea Pod.”

“We never made eye contact, we never went up to one another,” she added.

The duo’s friendship hit a wall during Season 9 after Kyle Richards confronted Lisa about leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley’s botched dog adoption from her rescue center, “Vanderpump Dogs.”

Dorit spoke about the breakdown of the friendship during her podcast chat.

“She’s made her position very, very clear, and that’s been outside of publicly how she talks about us, even intimately to our friends, how she feels about [my husband PK Kemsley],” Dorit said.

“And I and how she’s really not interested in a friendship. And that’s all I need to know,” she added.

“I would have loved for us to have been able to find a way to rekindle a friendship or to move past any animosity,” Dorit explained. “I would have done that with Lisa. But it’s not what she wants.”

Lisa’s comeback aligned with a scene aired on last week’s episode, during a cast trip to Lake Tahoe. The ladies discussed their various experiences with plastic surgery against the backdrop of Kyle Richards’ much-discussed nose job.

“They’re up there and they tickle me, they’re dangling, sometimes they move and tickle,” Kyle explained after stepping away to sneeze.

Garcelle Beauvais then put the women on the spot to spill about their own past plastic surgery procedures.

“How many people have had their nose done here?” Garcelle asked.

The ladies appeared stunned by the question—and Dorit initially remained silent.

“I’ve had my nose done when I was 41,” Erika Jayne finally confessed.

Dorit chimed in—“Never had a nose job!”

Kyle raised an eyebrow at Dorit’s remark in a confessional spot and production provided a throwback photo of the reality star alongside her current face, revealing a drastic difference in her nose— confirming Kyle’s suspicions.

“I know wonders can be done with makeup and I see that Dorit does a lot of contouring, but I know that most people here think she’s lying,” Kyle quipped.

Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle also appeared shocked by Dorit’s shameless denial.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips