Real Housewives of Orange County Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas FIRED From ‘RHOC’ and Wealthy Black Woman Joins Cast By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas have all been fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County amid shocking cast shake up!

RELATED: Exclusive ‘RHOC’ Reunion Shocker: Braunwyn Windham-Burke Offered Cocaine To Shannon’s 14-Yr Old!

In a bold move, the network declined to renew their contracts and instead bring back seasoned RHOC vet, Heather Dubrow.

Heather Dubrow appeared on Seasons 7 through 11 of the Bravo reality series and clashed with Kelly Dodd.

Existing cast members — Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson will return for season 16.

A wealthy black woman is rumored to be joining the cast in addition another newbie, according to Page Six.

In addition, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are in contract negotiations to return for season 16. Tamra Judge as a full-time Housewife and Vicki in a part-time capacity.

The firings come as no surprise to Real Housewives of Orange County fans, who demanded Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s dismissal after controversial incidents.

Kelly made controversial comments about the COVID-19 crisis, including calling the virus “God’s way of thinning the herd.” She also mocked the Blacks Lives Matter movement by wearing a hat that read, “Drunk Lives Matter” during her bridal bash.

As reported, Back in April 2016, Kelly was caught on camera in a racist rant, slurring that she didn’t like black guys during a drunken incident outside of a bar.

She apologized for her remarks, but mocked the pandemic again in a video filmed when she returned to indoor dining. In one now-deleted video, she was heard yelling “Cheers!” as someone yelled out, “To superspreaders.” One of her friends then fake-coughed after shouting, “Spread that s–t.”

Then in February 2021, Kelly Dodd was fired from Positive Beverage over “controversial views and opinions.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke came under fire after it was revealed that the mom of seven offered drugs to Shannon Beador’s teenage daughter, Stella, who was 14 at the time.

Braunwyn was confronted by the rumor during the Season 15 reunion, and the dramatic trailer revealed a clip of her reaction after Shannon accused her of offering her daughter drugs.

Outraged fans called for the firing of Braunwyn and a police investigation.

Share your thoughts on the Real Housewives of Orange County cast shake up. Are you excited about Heather Dubrow’s return? Comment down below!

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips