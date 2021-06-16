Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Denise Richards Headed To Trial With Ex-Landlord She Sued For Leaking Her Private Info! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Denise Richards, is set to confront her former landlords in court after accusing them of leaking her confidential information, according to a Radar Online report.

Anthony Ellrod and Christopher Masterson sued Denise and her husband, Aaron Phypers, in January 2020 after accusing the couple of trashing their Calabasas rental home. The RHOBH couple leased the Los Angeles property in 2018, months ahead of their September wedding. Denise reportedly agreed that the only animals allowed on the property were two pot-bellied pigs and three dogs. The Bravo star also agreed to “properly use, operate, and safeguard the property, keeping it clean and sanitary, would pay for all damage to the property caused by tenants or pets.”

The landlord alleged that the couple violated multiple terms of their lease by allowing additional pets on the property.

“Almost immediately after taking possession the defendants brought numerous animals including well over a half dozen dogs and cats to the property. Not only were these animals observed by the parties, but plaintiffs’ counsel has spoken with unrelated third party witnesses who will testify to the presence of the animals and the damage they did to the property,” the landlord’s attorney wrote.

“During their seven month tenancy the defendants trashed the house and destroyed the landscaping, resulting in over $100,000 in damage,” he added.

The lawsuit states that the actress and her husband left the home with serious damage. The landlords are asking for $113k to cover repairs.

“The conduct was despicable in that it was so vile, base, contemptible, miserable, wretched, and loathsome it would be looked down upon and despised by ordinary decent people,” the lawsuit states.

Denise and Aaron denied all allegations of wrongdoing and filed a countersuit against the two men. Denise accused the landlords of leaking private information, according to court docs. She claimed that when the men filed the lawsuit, they included confidential info, including her former address, rental costs, and other private material. She stated that she left the home in great shape and violated no part of the rental agreement.

“Denise rented this place out for a short period of time for a family member,” a source revealed. “It was in a state of disrepair to begin with, but now the present owners, who are two lawyers, are having trouble selling it — and it is also across the street from a residential treatment program.”

Court documents reveal that a Los Angeles Superior Court judge postponed the trial date from June 28 to December 6. The trial is expected to run for 4-5 days. Denise’s landlords demanded that the trial remain scheduled for late June, but Denise requested that the date be pushed back, in order to allow testimony from a specific witness. The judge granted her request, amid objections from the landlords.

Denise claimed to have experienced pain and suffering from the ordeal and is suing for unspecified damages.