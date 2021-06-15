Real Housewives of Atlanta Falynn Guobadia Has Drinks With Alleged Lover After Ex Simon Accuses Them Of Having An Affair! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Falynn Guobadia recently went out for drinks with Jaylan Banks, after her ex, Simon Guobadia, accused her of having an affair with the Atlanta entrepreneur. The Real Housewives of Atlanta personality shared a toast with her former personal assistant, and Jaylan posted the moment on his Instagram Stories.

Simon accused Falynn of stepping out of their marriage with Jaylan and alleged that she was pregnant with his child. Falynn and Jaylan have both denied any romantic relationship.

Jaylan defended the duo’s friendship after his video was shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram account.

“I find it real funny how these comments are bashing us because we are hanging out as friends LIKE WE’VE been doing for the past two years, but it’s fine for a married man to be engaged while married?” he said.

Jaylan previously claimed that Simon was well aware of the friendship he shares with Falynn. RHOA fans know that Simon became engaged to Falynn’s co-star, Porsha Williams, after a month-long whirlwind romance. Falynn and Jaylan’s outing comes on the heels of Simon sharing security camera footage of the duo at the couple’s home while he was out of town. The CCTV screenshots reveal Jaylan in a car on the property on February 14, 15, and 16.

“When I say I have receipts of a cheating wife, this is what it looks like when Jaylan Duckworth (AKA Jaylan Banks) comes to my home on different days to sleep with my wife while I’m out of town in Miami,” Simon wrote.

“Wait for the video showing them coming back to my home at the end of a night out trying to avoid front door cameras,” Simon said.

“The dumb f**ks forgot the security cameras cover 360 degree view of the property. You cannot come on the property without being noticed by security cameras. Smdh. There are more receipts if needed,” he added.

“Tell me how many husbands or wives should tolerate this type of behavior from their spouse. I filed for divorce a second time AFTER this video. She got a baby ‘Jesus’ to prove that she was actively cheating,” Simon claimed.

Jaylan denied Simon’s accusations, stating that he had his own living quarters in the home as an assistant to Falynn.

“This is not news to Simon. He has taken some random footage that Falynn has access to as well and has spinned it into lies,” he told The Shade Room.

“At that time, I was not only her best friend but also her assistant. I was there for a whole week – which Simon knew about,” he added.

“I even have my own quarters in the home which is located on the first floor down the hall from the kitchen,” Jaylan explained. “I am very aware of all of the cameras that cover the home as I was present when the house was under construction.”

Simon alleged that Falynn was pregnant with Jaylan’s baby, earlier this month.

“Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for – post divorce,” Simon blasted on Instagram.

“His Instagram handle is itsjaylanbanks and this is how your generosity gets twisted. Let’s get started there,” he added, sending a flood of curious fans to the account.

Simon fired his shot after Falynn sat for an interview to address the unfolding Real Housewives of Atlanta scandal.

“I meant what I said when I took my vows. It hurts. It hurts like hell,” Falynn said during her sit-down with Adam Newell, host of YouTube show, “Up and Adam.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips