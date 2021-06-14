Celebrity News Kanye West Loses His Sh*t During Heated Court-Ordered Deposition Amid Divorce Battle! By

Kanye West lost it during a court-ordered deposition after lawyers repping MyChannel filed an emergency motion for the artist to appear before a judge. The rapper allegedly screamed at one of the company’s lawyers during the depo, which took place last week, according to a report by AllHipHop.com. The meeting was held virtually and Kanye, 44, reportedly flew off the handle on Michael Popok, one of the attorneys hired to represent the company. Kanye allegedly referred to Popok, who is white, as “boy” at least a dozen times during the tense deposition.

MyChannel is suing the “Heartless” rapper for $63k.

The outlet reports that Kanye cut the deposition short and stormed off after sitting for only ten minutes. The “Jesus is King” musician reportedly refused to look at the attorney and stayed glued to his phone. Kanye also supposedly called himself a “mental genius-ness” during the brief but heated deposition. Kanye even called Popok “fu**ing stupid” and refused to respond to questions, telling the lawyer that he was the “richest Black man in America and a Black Trump supporter and that he couldn’t be bothered with the deposition because he had lives (and diets) to change.”

Things took an even stranger turn when Kanye put on a Jesus-inspired face mask which is described in documents as a “full-face hood and head covering adorned with Jesus Christ’s image which obscured his face and muffled his voice.” Kanye has been spotted in the mask before, amid his budding romance with Russian model, Irina Shayk. The legal team purportedly asked Kanye to remove the bizarre mask, but the rapper refused—explaining that the lawyers had no right to see his face.

Kanye later bragged about nailing that deposition, seemingly convinced that the meeting went well.

“West’s bad faith efforts to sabotage the deposition will be viewed by the Court as one of the most outrageous and inappropriate deposition performances it has observed as well,” Ben J. Meiselas, a lawyer repping MyChannel, said.

Meiselas noted that the deposition had been recorded.

Kanye has been making headlines in recent days, amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian West.

As reported—the artist was spotted on vacation in Provence, France with Russia native, Irina Shayk, last week. The Daily Mail obtained photos of the duo last Tuesday, which was Kanye’s 44th birthday.

The model was wearing a white top and back pants and Kanye was wearing a smile as the couple strolled through vineyards in the South of France. The pair was also seen alongside a group of people, who have not been confirmed as connected to Kanye or Irina. The vacation snaps captured Kanye’s first public outing with another woman amid his breakup with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Kim is reportedly still signing autographs with her married name ‘West” and offered happy birthday wishes to Kanye several times last week. The reality star said she’d love the Yeezy designer “for life.” Kanye and Kim share four children.

Irina was most recently romantically linked to actor, Bradley Cooper. The ex-couple shares a young daughter, Lea, and are often seen together on outings with their daughter.

