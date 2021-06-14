Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Dorit Kemsley Blasts Lisa Vanderpump As ‘Very Childish’ After Awkward Run-In! By

Dorit Kemsley dished about crossing paths with Lisa Vanderpump at a Los Angeles restaurant and opened up about their past and present relationship during an appearance on Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, last week. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke about the chilly encounter and bashed her former co-star as childish during the June 7 episode of “Teddi Tea Pod.”

“We did not say a word to one another. [Lisa] knew I was there. I knew she was there. We never made eye contact, we never went up to one another,” Dorit told Teddi during the podcast chat.

Dorit shared that she didn’t interact with Lisa because her former friend had not expressed interest in rebuilding their broken friendship.

“She’s made her position very, very clear, and that’s been outside of publicly how she talks about us, even intimately to our friends, how she feels about [Paul “PK” Kemsley] and I and how she’s really not interested in a friendship. And that’s all I need to know,” Dorit explained. “I would have loved for us to have been able to find a way to rekindle a friendship or to move past any animosity. I would have done that with Lisa. But it’s not what she wants.”

Dorit revealed that while she was willing to put the past behind them, she wasn’t happy about Lisa’s recent public antics, which included her X-ing out cast faces in a photo she received from a fan.

“The thing that I find particularly childish is that with this paparazzi shot when she Xed out all of our faces, she thinks it’s humorous, like sending the bill to the producer and leaving and saying, ‘Buy me dinner,’” Dorit said. “These are very humorous to her… [But] they’re not so funny, and it’s very childish.”

Dorit noted that she believes that Lisa is “still holding on to something” and “obviously [hasn’t] let go” since leaving the Bravo series in 2019.

“When I hear these things that she says to friends of ours about us, I laugh. It’s still burning a hole inside of her,” Dorit explained.

Dorit also questioned what apology would satisfy Lisa after Teddi pointed out that the ladies had apologized multiple times.

“And that’s what ultimately ended up happening with the dog situation,” Teddi agreed. “She thought she had the narrative 100 percent, and then she lost control of the situation because I went off her script and told Dorit, and then all a sudden she was furious because she was found out.”

Dorit shared that she has since realized that the “great friendship” she thought she shared with Lisa was never a reality.

“PK and I would have dinner with Lisa and Ken at least once a month. We had a lot of laughs together. I really felt like she was my friend. I felt like we had a genuine friendship and then when I realized that the friendship really wasn’t what I thought it was, I just thought, ‘I don’t need this friendship,’” Dorit explained. “But for the sake of [our mutual friends] and we were on the show together at the time, I apologized to her. I asked her to move on.”

Dorit explained that Lisa “thinks [she] did something to her” but because she doesn’t know what that is, she is happy to move on.

“I’m free of some toxic energy that I really don’t need in my life,” Dorit remarked.

Dorit also hinted at some upcoming drama during her chat with her former co-star.

“There was somebody this year that treated me very different than they did last year, and there was definitely a moment where I felt like I had to defend myself. There was a shift,” she revealed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

