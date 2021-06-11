Real Housewives of Atlanta Falynn Guobadia Exposes Texts From Estranged Husband Simon Threatening To ‘Come After’ Her! By

Falynn Guobadia’s tell-all interview with Adam Newell aired on Adam’s YouTube show, “Up and Adam” on Thursday night—and it appears that her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, pulled out all the stops to silence Falynn’s voice.

Fans know that Porsha Williams stunned Real Housewives of Atlanta fans when she announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of her ex-friend, Falynn Guobadia, last month.

Falynn shared screenshots revealing correspondences seemingly sent by a legal rep who was hired to stop her from telling her side of the story, amid the unfolding Bravo scandal.

The first screenshot reveals a request asking Falynn to issue a public statement, taking back any insinuation that Simon had been unfaithful.

The recommended statement read—“I recently made a statement that ‘Simon only gets caught when he wants to get caught’ that was widely reported. To be clear, I do not believe that Simon was ever unfaithful to me during the course of our marriage, and I know of no evidence to suggest that he was. I will have nothing further to say regarding this matter.”

The next communication took on a threatening tone after Falynn presumably ignored their request.

“This morning I retained a famed defamation attorney to respond to Falynn’s latest round of falsehood. The firm gears up by Monday to move aggressively on her and all media outlets carrying her latest falsehood. I have been assured that her interview with “Up and Adam” would not see the light of day,” the screengrab reads—as posted by The Shade Room.

“The reason for reaching out to you specifically is if you are still in touch with her, let her know I’m coming after her liquid assets as well as her valuables. There are consequences for pushing a false narrative on two public figures whose livelihoods depends on public and business perceptions. Let her know to gear up for a very expensive fight,” the correspondence states.

As reported—Simon fired back on Instagram when a preview of the interview was released.

Simon uploaded the preview vid on his Instagram account and added a bombshell caption before pointing his followers to the Instagram account of Jaylan Banks, who is described in his bio as an Atlanta-based entrepreneur. He also accused Falynn of being pregnant with Banks’ child.

“The Face of Cheating Wife…Let’s start with why I filed for divorce,” Simon captioned the post.

“Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for – post divorce. His Instgram handle is itsjaylanbanks and this is how your generosity gets twisted. Let’s get started there,” he added.

Jaylan Banks responded by flatly denying that he and Falynn are in a romantic relationship. He spoke to The Shade Room and claimed that Simon was well aware of his friendship with his wife. He also revealed that he had even lived in the couple’s home as Falynn’s assistant.

“This is not news to Simon. He has taken some random footage that Falynn has access to as well and has spinned it into lies,” Jaylan said of Simon’s exposed footage.

Jaylan claimed that Simon took off for Miami and Costa Rica on Valentine’s Day for two months, and did not inform his wife until he had already left.

“At that time, I was not only her best friend but also her assistant. I was there for a whole week (which Simon knew about). I even have my own quarters in the home which is located on the first floor down the hall from the kitchen,” Jaylan told the outlet. “I am very aware of all of the cameras that cover the home as I was present when the house was under construction.”

Jaylan added that Simon had given him his own code to the residence.

