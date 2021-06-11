Celebrity News Dr. Dre Declared Legally Single As Prenup Battle Continues with Ex Nicole Young! By

Dr. Dre is officially back on the market. A judge restored Dre’s bachelor status on Thursday, granting the musician’s request to be legally divorced from Nicole Young, according to a TMZ report. The marital drama is far from over because now the music mogul and his ex will have to battle over their prenup, which will determine how the ex-couple will split up their property. Young wants the court to declare the agreement invalid and has claimed that Dre agreed to not enforce the document. Dre disputes Young’s story and claims that the prenup is ironclad.

Dre asked the court to grant his divorce request back in March, after declaring that there was no saving the relationship.

As reported in March, Dr. Dre’s ex-wife exposed details of multiple alleged domestic violence incidents, including one that accused the famous musician of knocking her “out cold” in a drunken rage.

The Blast obtained documents that reveal that Nicole Young asked the court for a restraining order against the famous rapper — after detailing a list of violent assaults she claims went down during their marriage. Andre Romelle Young, aka Dr. Dre, denied all physical violence against his wife, in his response to the filings.

Young accused Dr. Dre of punching her “squarely in the face” knocking her out “out cold,’ in one shocking claim. Young outlined many alleged “incidents of domestic violence he perpetrated against me prior to‚ throughout our marriage,” in the restraining order request.

Young detailed one disturbing incident which allegedly occurred in 1999, shortly after the birth of the couple’s second child.

“Andre felt l “disrespected” him while he was at a party,” she claimed. “He pulled me away and punched me squarely in the face, knocking me out cold.”

“I woke up in the passenger seat of our car, without a seatbelt and with Andre speeding at over 100 miles per hour on the 118 freeway,” Young continued. “Andre was drunk and out of control. He was swerving and weaving, screaming at me. l was terrified that Andre would crash into the center divider.”

“He threw my planner which contained photographs of our young children out the car window. l begged him to stop or slow down the entire time we were in the car. l thought l was going to die in the car that night,” she added.

“In September 1995, during an argument in which Andre accused me of being ungrateful for the life he was providing me‚ decided to leave him and move out of his house. As I was packing up my things, Andre, who was drunk and irate that I was standing up to him, grabbed me by my neck, lifted me off the door, and slammed me up against a wall,” Young claimed.

Young accused Dre of holding a gun to her head in their shared Malibu home, in 2012.

“In 2012, while we were at our Malibu home, Andre raged at me because he believed I “disrespected” him. He threw me onto the pool table and, once again, held a gun to my head. I was terrified that he was going to kill me. I kept looking outside our window, praying that someone would see what was happening and call the police. I apologized over and over again for “disrespecting” him and begged him to let me go. He was so drunk and angry, I did not know what he was going to do.”

Dr. Dre responded to the accusations via a filed opposition to the restraining order. He denied all violent acts and accused his ex-wife of lying in order to “obtain money” from their divorce.

“I have never hit, attacked, stalked‚ molested, assaulted, threatened or abused Nicole in any fashion‚ at any time,” Dre said.

He added, “Nor have I ever surveilled or followed her or had anyone to do so. At no time were the police ever called during our marriage. There were never any domestic violence claims made by Nicole during our marriage, formal or informal. There is no documentary evidence of any alleged abuse.”

