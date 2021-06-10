Keeping Up With The Kardashians Kanye West Dating Russian Model Amid Divorce From Kim Kardashian! By

It appears that Kanye West has officially moved on amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian West. The rapper was spotted on vacation in Provence, France with Russia native, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail obtained photos of the duo on Tuesday, which was Kanye’s 44th birthday.

The model was wearing a white top and back pants and Kanye was wearing a smile as the couple strolled through vineyards in the South of France. The pair was also seen alongside a group of people, who have not been confirmed as connected to Kanye or Irina. The vacation snaps captured Kanye’s first public outing with another woman amid his breakup with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

As reported in January, multiple sources told Page Six that divorce was “imminent” for Kim and Kanye and that Kim had hired divorce attorney, Laura Wasser.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source told Page Six. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

People reported that the couple, who wed in 2014, had “completely” stopped going to marriage counseling, weeks later. Another source later confirmed that the couple had sought therapy in order to save their marriage. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February.

“They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family,” one insider said. “And Kim is okay with it.”

Kim and Kanye share four children, daughters, North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

Kim is reportedly still signing autographs with her married name ‘West” and offered happy birthday wishes to Kanye several times this week. The reality star said she’d love the Yeezy designer “for life.”

Irina was most recently romantically linked to actor, Bradley Cooper. The ex-couple shares a young daughter, Lea, and are often seen together on outings with their daughter.

“My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private,” Irina told Elle earlier this year of her relationship with the “Hangover” star. “It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.”

Us Weekly reported in February that Kanye and Kim both believed that their marriage was over years ago.

The high-profile couple’s relationship hit some bumps in 2018 only to hit a wall two years later, according to an insider.

“The turning point in Kim and Kanye’s marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice,” the insider said of Kanye’s bombshell interview with TMZ. “They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that. Kim was completely mortified by Kanye’s ridiculous and outrageous comments. It took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually. But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed aborting North [in July 2020], it was the breaking point in their marriage.”

Kim was reportedly unable to move past the rapper’s comments shared a year ago during a rally in South Carolina, held to kick off his bid for the U.S. presidency. Kanye broke down and wept as he exposed the couple’s personal abortion discussion. Kanye alleged that Kim was trying to lock him up under a 5150 psychiatric hold, and accused his wife of cheating on him with Meek Mill.

“There was no turning back for Kim after that. She was able to brush off things that he said for shock value in the past, but she was in over her head as soon as he brought their children into it. She thought it was utterly unacceptable and freaked out over the thought of North one day reading about it,” the source said. “From there, they were never able to get back to the place they were once in.”

