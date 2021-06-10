Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne’s Gag Order Request Denied, Judge Approves Investigation Into Her Finances After Trustee Believes She Is Liable For $7 Million! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Things are heating up for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, amid her estranged husband’s bankruptcy process. A judge has signed off on an effort to investigate transfers made from Thomas Girardi to his wife amid a flood of financial woes. The decision comes as a court-appointed trustee works to determine what assets can be sold to pay off the once famed lawyer’s massive debt.

The trustee believes that Erika is in possession of “assets of the Debtor’s bankruptcy estate and/or has transferred estate assets to third parties prior to the commencement of this bankruptcy case.” The trustee said that the reality star claims that she “does not have any community property in possession (except for certain household items) and that what she does have were alleged gifts” from Thomas.

The trustee recently asked the court to allow the hiring of attorney, Ronald Richards, to spearhead an investigation into Erika and the alleged transfers of assets. The reality star called foul because Richards regularly posts about the unfolding case on Twitter. She believes that Richards’ constant social media commentary points to a conflict of interest. She also took issue with Richards because the attorney reps a company that has taken legal action against the couple.

Erika recently demanded that the court issue a gag order to block information leaks, as she fights to hold on to her valuables. A judge sided with the trustee this week and granted the motion to hire Richards. Erika’s gag order request was denied.

The trustee revealed that Erika might be culpable for $7 million of her soon-to-be ex-husband’s debt. Court docs state that Thomas has $74 million in assets and $56 million in liabilities.

Erika announced that she had filed for divorce from Thomas in November and moved out of their marital home, as the attorney’s legal issues mounted. The Pasadena mansion is currently on the market for $13 million, and Thomas will be forced to vacate the property when the house is sold.

As previously reported—the legal scandal surrounding Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, will be explored in a new ABC News Originals documentary, called “The Housewife and the Hustler.”

Legal experts and individuals accusing Tom of embezzlement are featured in the teaser for the special. “Real Housewives” personalities also speak out on the legal drama swirling around the ex-couple, which exploded after Erika filed for divorce from the former powerhouse attorney.

The documentary will expose voicemail messages, court records, and unseen footage of Tom’s deposition tape, according to NBC news.

The currently airing season of the Bravo series, which premiered last month, teased that the scandal will be addressed as the season unfolds. The documentary news comes as Bravo is set to air footage of Erika speaking about her split from the disgraced lawyer. Thomas and Erika were married for over two decades.

“The Housewife and the Hustler” premieres June 14 on Hulu.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.