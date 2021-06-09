Real Housewives of Potomac RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Says Co-Star Ashley Darby Gets Less Hate From Fans Because She’s Light-Skinned: ‘There I Said It’! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Candiace Dillard Bassett believes that online haters take it easy on her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star, Ashley Darby, because her castmate has lighter skin.

Instagram account, @alltruetea shared a throwback video filled with iconic RHOP drama earlier this week, which included a heated, Season 4 scene between Candiace and Ashley. A fan pointed out that Ashley appears to get off easy when it comes to internet backlash.

“This reel shows how reckless Ashley’s mouth has been and still is. Yet Candiace was the villain and ganged up on by so many fans. It’s crazy how Ashley was in my opinion worse but people want to ignore that. I wonder why????” the viewer asked.

Candiace chimed in with her opinion in the comment section, writing—“Because she’s light skinned. There. It was said. I said it. Now, let’s see how fast it gets around.”

Fan reaction was mixed, with some viewers cosigning Candiace’s theory and others shooting it down.

“chile we got u we been saying it for u. They can act obtuse all they want. We can clearly see the difference,” one fan wrote.

“Ashley is closer to white so her antics are praised & rewarded. Ashley can defend her creep husband and viewers still go up for her,” another chimed in.

“Ashley has never been aggressive or thrown knives Candee, but she enables her sexual deviant husband and we are not here for it but I don’t think its about colour imo. Bravo needs to kick Michael off the show period,” a viewer opined.

“yep!!! Chile, if your momma was homeless they would’ve had a field day!” another pointed out.

“Nowhere would she be considered on the “lighter” side. Please stop the bs. She is a brownskin/darkskin black woman and does not have the same privilege that a fair skinned, biracial like Ashley does,” one fan wrote.

“Listennnnn! The whole truth and I’m tired of everyone playing dumb. It’s annoying and ridiculous!!” another noted.

“when it was her turn we hated her too,” one follower quipped.

“uhhh this coming from the person who called her a bed wench and a roach? Please just stop acting like a victim for once,” another follower remarked.

Fans of the show know that Candiace and Ashley were on friendly terms until Candiace shaded Ashley’s desire to have a baby in Season 4. The duo made peace in Season 5 but things went sideways after Ashley decided to write a statement in support of Monique Samuels, who got into a violent altercation with Candiace earlier in the season.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 premieres on July 11 at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

