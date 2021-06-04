Dance Moms JoJo Siwa’s Pride Party Ends Abruptly… Cops Called After Guest OD’s On LSD! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

JoJo Siwa’s Pride party took a dark turn on Wednesday after a drug overdose reportedly occurred at her San Fernando Valley home. TMZ is reporting that one of Siwa’s guests, who was described as a male around 30 years old during the 911 call, may have taken too much LSD.

Paramedics and police responded to the California residence to treat the victim and take him to the hospital. The victim’s condition has not been updated since he was transported from the YouTube star’s house. Sources told the outlet that the man looked in “pretty rough shape” when he arrived at Siwa’s event and appeared drugged. Police eventually determined that no crime took place.

The Pride bash featured a stocked bar, a variety of rainbow-themed foods, a sparkly rainbow piano, and a rainbow-dyed pup strutting among the guests. The “Dance Moms” personality shared lots of images from the colorful event on her Instagram Stories.

Siwa, 18, came out as pansexual in April and spoke to People about her journey.

“I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to figure it out. I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life … just like, my human is my human,” Siwa said.

The Lifetime alum revealed earlier this week that she was working to axe any scenes of herself kissing men in her upcoming movie, “Bounce.”

“I’m madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human. Especially because it’s a man,” Siwa, who is currently in a relationship with Kylie Prew, told EW.

As reported in January—JoJo made headlines when she took to her videographer Nate Javi‘s Instagram account to reveal that her house had been “swatted” almost immediately after coming out online.

“Our house got swatted,” JoJo said on Instagram Live. “Basically what happened is we were at our house, and there were a bunch of police to get out of the house.”

According to 911.org, swatting is “false reporting an emergency to public safety by a person for the intent of getting a (“SWAT. team”) response to a location where no emergency exists.”

JoJo said that about 50 officers closed in on her house, yelling for everyone inside the residence to come out.

“Basically we went outside hands up because we obviously have to follow the rules and do what you’re supposed to do,” JoJo explained. “And then the police were saying that somebody had called and made a claim, and then all of a sudden paparazzi came from around the corner.”

JoJo assumed that her house was swatted due to her coming out on Twitter, hours earlier.

“I think because I recently told the internet how happy I was, and told the internet that I am whatever I am … the only reason I’m not saying what I am is because I don’t know what I am but I know that I’m really happy and that’s all that matters,” she said.

JoJo continued, “But since I recently ‘came out to the internet’ is officially the term, the media is obviously very excited which I love and I love the support. However, you know, you could have just hung outside my house and I would have eventually come outside.”

JoJo added that the experience was “really scary.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips