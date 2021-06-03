Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Garcelle Beauvais SLAMS Lisa Rinna, Calling Her The ‘Most Conniving’ ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member! By

Garcelle Beauvais is blasting her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Lisa Rinna, as the “most conniving” cast member and the one who would most likely spill an offscreen secret in front of Bravo cameras. Garcelle seemingly confirmed that the Bravo duo’s friendship remains rocky in an interview with PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check, via Yahoo Entertainment.

Garcelle weighed in on which cast member she believes most instigates drama within the RHOBH cast.

“I would go back to Rinna. We got a couple of blondes in there. That’s all I’m saying,” Garcelle noted. “I think she definitely knows when the cameras are on, for sure. I mean, she started as an actor. She knows what she’s doing.”

Garcelle also called out Rinna for being the one who surprised her most, during Season 10.

“I’ve known her for 20 plus years, and on the show, she’s definitely different. But the show sort of wants you to amp stuff up so I think that’s where she was coming from,” Garcelle explained.

Garcelle tagged Sutton Stracke as the best drinking partner, Dorit Kemsley as best dressed, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff as the person most in need of a stylist.

“She brings it up but I don’t think that’s her norm. I think she’s much more casual. Her chic is much more subtle and we come out with it,” Garcelle remarked.

Fans know that while Garcelle and Kyle Richards haven’t been Bravo besties, the pair’s relationship took a brighter turn at the beginning of Season 11. Garcelle appeared to confirm that she and Kyle remain in a positive place when she named her the most loyal cast member.

“I would say Kyle… loyal to the women,” Garcelle said, adding that she hadn’t yet discovered Kyle’s loyalty to her. “The jury’s out on that one.”

Garcelle was asked who she believes should take a break from RHOBH—and appeared to imply that it was time for Kyle to step away from the franchise.

“All the OGs, all of them,” the Bravo sophomore quipped.

Kyle is the only remaining original RHOBH cast member.

Garcelle asked who she believes is the most genuine.

“I would say Sutton,” she replied.

Garcelle was also asked which of her co-stars would be the one to snag another one’s husband, like Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, did to Falynn Guobadia when she became engaged to Falynn’s soon-to-be-ex, Simon Guobadia.

“Well only Sutton and I are single so it would be one of us,” she admitted.

As reported—Garcelle weighed in on the RHOBH fakery factor during a May interview with Entertainment Tonight. The reality star noted that the entire cast is comprised of “great actors.”

“Everybody’s a great actor in this group, everybody should get an Academy Award,” Garcelle told the outlet. “I think sometimes people put certain fronts up and it’s not really who they are, so I think everybody deserves an Academy Award.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

