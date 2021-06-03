Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika & Tom Girardi Blasted For Cheating Autistic Kid And His Family Out Of Thousands! By

A mother of an adult autistic son is accusing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, of cheating them out of $6k. Holly Jones recently launched a GoFundMe effort to raise the cash she needs to repair the home she shares with her 23-year-old son, Matthew.

Girardi negotiated a settlement from the manufacturer of the drug Risperdal, but allegedly never paid Matthew the $6k. Girardi, 81, has been accused of owing a long list of clients and companies amid claims that his law firm is in debt $26 million in settlement money.

In an interview with the L.A. Times, Jones said that she tried to recoup the money owed to her autistic son, which was earmarked to pay for repairs to their trailer.

Jones told the outlet that watching Erika flaunt her wealth on RHOBH has been “upsetting.”

“We just barely get by,’ she said, tearfully. ‘I don’t think it’s right. Take that money away from her to pay the people they have stolen from, that they have hurt.”

Jones and her son live in Lyndon, Kansas, and have struggled financially since the death of Jones’ husband, several years ago.

Erika’s social media followers know that the reality star hasn’t backed away from spotlighting her designer clothes, her pool, and her endorsement deals on Instagram, amid embezzlement allegations.

Jones described her efforts to contact Girardi after never receiving the funds.

“I tried emails, phone calls, left messages,” she said. “We haven’t been able to afford to get anything done, so what we planned to do with the money was either to fix stuff or try to put it down on a new house.”

Girardi and Erika have also been accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement cash designated to compensate families of victims who died in the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 plane crash. The crash killed 189.

Bias Ramadhan, who lost his mother in the crash, told the L.A. Times that his family was awarded $1.2 million, but never received the money.

“Maybe American people like to watch some stupidly rich people get famous and get more money and get more recognition from the public, but it’s not her money to begin with,” he told the outlet.

Jones and Ramadhan are among several people who may be watching the currently airing RHOBH season with a sharp eye on Erika’s possessions.

“If she wears a $150,000 ring, the victims are going to say, ‘That is my diamond.’ If she is going to wear a $10,000 blazer, they are going to say, ‘That is my blazer,’” attorney William F. Savino noted.

Girardi owes the New York lending company that employs Savino $6 million.

“If I am a victim, I am going to want her chased to the ends of the Earth and pushed off,” he commented.

As reported—A team of legal eagles is watching RHOBH to see if Erika Jayne flaunts any goods that could be seized to pay off her husband’s massive debt. Girardi is currently embroiled in an involuntary bankruptcy, after being forced into the case by multiple creditors.

A trustee is overseeing the disgraced lawyer’s finances, as Girardi was placed under a conservatorship, due to unfolding medical issues.

Erika, 49, continues to claim that everything in her possession was received as a gift from her husband. She called foul after the trustee hired Ronald Richards, an attorney who regularly posts about the unfolding case on Twitter. She believes that Richards’ constant social media commentary points to a conflict of interest.

“We will be transcribing every word. The show does not provide immunity to its talent,” Richards wrote on Twitter ahead of the show’s premiere.

Sources have speculated that the show could provide evidence for lawyers to go after Erika’s assets, transferred by her ex.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

