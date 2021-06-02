Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne BUSTED… Evidence Shows She Knew About Tom Girardi’s Legal Issues All Along! By

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills preview trailer revealed Erika Jayne’s claim that she was in the dark about her estranged husband’s legal scandals—but a paper trail documented by Instagram account, @bravobonecollector says otherwise.

The documents exposed on the Instagram account reveals that Erika was subpoenaed to appear in court in 2020, raising questions about the reality star’s staunch denials, teased in the Season 11 preview.

The post is captioned—“Where were you on October 22, 2020? xx” and gives fans a true tea timeline into Erika’s legal issues.

Erika was personally served with papers by a court rep, in May 2020. “Erika knew that Joe Ruigomez was owed $11 million because she was served twice (IN PERSON) starting in May 2020 to appear in court and to produce documents for judge,” the IG slide reads.

As reported—Girardi and his firm, Girardi Keese, repped Joseph Ruigomez in a personal injury lawsuit filed against Pacific Gas and Electric Company. A San Bruno gas pipeline explosion injured several people in September 2010, and Ruigomez suffered burns over 90% of his body. Ruigomez’s girlfriend, Jessica Morales, was killed in the blast.

PG&E agreed to settle the lawsuit with an $11 million payout, but Ruigomez claims that Girardi never delivered the payment in full. The family states in court documents that Girardi received the funds but instead of giving them the cash, he promised to “invest” the money for them. The lawyer told them that the investment would guarantee a rate of at least 6.5%. Girardi reportedly came through with a couple of installments, but the family demanded the full amount after the payments stopped. Ruigomez’s family says that they are owed $11,747,245.95 and are requesting that the judgment not be discharged as part of Girardi’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The ex-couple has also been accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement cash designated to compensate families of victims of a plane crash.

Erika was served on September 28, 2020, and ordered to appear in court on October 22. The document states that “YOU ARE ORDERED TO APPEAR personally before this court,” and a checked box indicates that Erika was to “furnish information to aid in enforcement of a money judgement against you.”

Erika reportedly failed to appear because she was “out of town,” but a timeline of the RHOBH filming schedule does not back up her story. The cast filmed at Kyle Richards’ home on October 18, and the Lake Tahoe cast trip occurred between October 26-30. Dorit’s formal barbecue was filmed on October 24. Erika did make time to file for divorce from the high-profile lawyer on November 3.

There’s little doubt that Erika knew that there was legal drama hitting close to home while filming Season 11. That didn’t stop the reality star from flaunting her supposed wealth in front of Bravo cameras, as legal fireworks popped into her personal life.

“I did not see it ending this way,” Erika said of her impending divorce, in the Bravo trailer. “I was gonna hold that man’s hand until he died.”

Garcelle Beauvais asked Erika about the multiple lawsuits filed against her husband, former powerhouse lawyer, Thomas Girardi, in a separate scene.

“With any of the lawsuits, like, did you have a heads up? Is that why you got divorced?” the actress asked.

“No, I did not,” Erika responded.

Dorit Kemsley noted that the crash victims cited in the lawsuit were “widows and orphans,” during a cast dinner party featured in the preview.

“It makes you feel sick,” Dorit remarked.

“Did you know any of this?” Kyle Richards asked, to which Erika replied, “No one knows the answer, but him.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips