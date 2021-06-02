Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Dorit Kemsley Dragged By Fans After Calling Garcelle Beauvais The ‘Least Authentic’ On RHOBH! By

Dorit Kemsley fired back at her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, during a May 26 interview with Access Hollywood, after her co-star dissed the Bravo cast as inauthentic.

Dorit was asked which one of her castmates is “acting a bit too much” and “not being too authentic” on RHOBH.

The reality star tried to dodge the question, initially responding—“Hmm, can I pass?” Dorit finally admitted that she believed that Garcelle is the biggest poser of the bunch.

“Garcelle [Beauvais] for me,” Dorit said. “Isn’t that usually the case [that the one claiming others are acting is doing it themselves]?”

Dorit’s remark came on the heels of Garcelle likening the RHOBH ladies to a group of actors.

“If she thinks that, I think she has maybe an idea of the show that doesn’t exist,” Dorit told the outlet. “And I worry because this is about our real lives. You’ve gotta be yourself, and if you’re not, you’re going to get called out on it.”

Garcelle weighed in on RHOBH fakery factor during a May interview with Entertainment Tonight. The Bravo sophomore noted that the entire cast is comprised of “great actors.”

“Everybody’s a great actor in this group, everybody should get an Academy Award,” Garcelle told the outlet. “I think sometimes people put certain fronts up and it’s not really who they are, so I think everybody deserves an Academy Award.”

Garcelle appeared to respond to Dorit’s returned shade on Twitter after the Access Hollywood piece aired. Garcelle retweeted a quote from Twitter account @SagittariusTerm which said—“#Sagittarius have a tendency to be very picky about who their friends are.” Garcelle added, “I’m just going to leave this here.”

Garcelle’s fans cheered her Twitter snark and shared words of encouragement.

“Seems like the mean girls of Beverly Hills are trying to gang up…once again!” one viewer wrote.

“What’s so crazy is Dorit is always liking your post on IG but she thinks your fake. So why she following you and liking your stuff. I think she’s fake. I’m done with her,” another fan declared.

“Dorit is from Connecticut and has that fake a$$ accent and had a lawsuit with Beverly beach… she has no right to call anybody ‘least authentic,’” a third pointed out.

Garcelle compared her Bravo gig to her co-hosting job on “The Real,” during the ET interview.

“It’s a hard show to do,” Garcelle said of RHOBH. “Somebody asked me about [my talk show] ‘The Real’ and I said, ‘With The Real, I can totally be myself and have my guard down.’ With ‘The Housewives’, it’s different because it’s not that type of show. So it was definitely a decision. I mean, I don’t know how much longer I’ll do it, but I’m here now. … It’s not a career thing for me.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

