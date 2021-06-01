Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kathy Hilton Accuses Former Housekeeper Of Theft After Being Sued For Unpaid Wages & Poor Working Conditions! By

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie, Kathy Hilton, is set to face off in court against her former housekeeper, amid accusations of unpaid overtime wages and poor working conditions. Kathy and her husband, Rick Hilton, have in turn accused their former employee of theft.

Isabel Gonzalez Hernandez claims in her lawsuit that she wasn’t compensated for overtime hours while employed as the couple’s live-in housekeeper. Hernandez also alleges that the Hiltons didn’t allow proper meal breaks or “any rest periods.” The housekeeper filed the lawsuit in July 2019.

Legal documents obtained by Radar Online state—“DEFENDANTS failed to provide PLAINTIFF with a second meal period or any rest periods as required by law; DEFENDANTS willfully failed to pay PLAINTIFF all wages due after PLAINTIFF’S separation from DEFENDANTS’ employment; and, DEFENDANTS knowingly and intentionally failed to provide PLAINTIFF with accurate wage statements.”

A trial date has been set for November 2, 2021, by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

Hernandez is seeking a figure in excess of $25k. The Hiltons fired back in their own defense— denying that they screwed Hernandez out of overtime cash or deprived their employee of appropriate meal breaks. The couple said that if the court determined that Hernandez is owed money, it should be offset by “Plaintiffs theft of items from Defendants’ home.”

“Defendants are informed and believe, and based thereon allege, that Defendants are entitled to a complete and/or partial offset against each and every cause of action alleged in the Complaint in an amount to be established at trial, based in part or in whole on Plaintiff’s theft of items from Defendants’ home.”

The Hiltons claim that Hernandez was paid in full. Paris and Nicky Hilton’s mom is even willing to testify in court, if necessary.

Kathy Hilton, 60, is a familiar face on the Bravo reality series —but the currently airing RHOBH season is the first time she has appeared in an official role.

As reported in November, Kathy reportedly clashed with her younger sister, Kyle Richards, while filming Season 11.

“There’s definitely been a clash of egos while filming,” an insider dished in a November hard copy of Life and Style magazine. “Kathy is a big personality and Kyle is petrified she’ll try to steal her thunder. The sibling rivalry is already intense and it’s bound to get worse!”

Kathy allegedly hopes to score a full-time diamond, further threatening Kyle’s position on the show.

“Kyle is controlling and when she senses she’s losing power, she freaks out,” the tipster revealed. “But Kathy won’t tolerate anyone bossing her around, especially her younger sister. She does what she wants, when she wants.”

“Kim is expected to make an appearance or two on season 11, just like she has on other seasons,” the source stated. “All three sisters constantly argue and will go for months without speaking, but Kyle and Kim are getting along at the moment and Kyle expects Kim to take her side with the Kathy situation. The producers are ready for it. The bigger the family drama, the higher the ratings!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

