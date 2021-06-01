Real Housewives of Atlanta Falynn and Simon Guobadia: Divorce Settlement & Prenup Details Revealed! By

Porsha Williams stunned Real Housewives of Atlanta fans when she announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of her ex-friend, Falynn Guobadia. People reports that Simon and Falynn had a prenuptial agreement, which has been enforced in the details of the ex-couple’s settlement agreement.

The ex-couple’s prenuptial agreement states that Falynn and Simon agreed to divide profits from any shared property, which is estimated at $153,725.34. Simon will reportedly pay Falynn $50k in two payment installments as an equitable division payment, as outlined in the premarital document.

Marital property is typically split based on the principle of equitable division in the state of Georgia, which allows the court to determine how to split the assets in a fair or equitable way. Some cases land in a 50/50 scenario, while others do not. Simon will maintain ownership of the marital home, which was recently put on the market for $4.99 million. Falynn must leave the residence by May 28.

Simon’s net worth is an estimated $40 million. The movie producer/businessman is the CEO of two Atlanta, Georgia-based companies — KLC Transport, LLC and Simcol Petroleum Limited Company, LLC. Simon primarily resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

Simon reportedly filed for divorce from Falynn in mid-January, but withdrew the filing a week later, in a seeming attempt to work on his marriage. One month later he filed again, stating that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” on February 19. Falynn acknowledged that she had received her husband’s divorce petition, in March. Falynn and Simon both addressed the surprise split on social media, a month later.

“After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” Falynn wrote via a statement on Instagram. “We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This mutual decision was not made lightly,” she continued, “and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.”

Falynn and Simon made cameo appearances on the recently concluded season of RHOA.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” Porsha noted in her bombshell engagement announcement. “Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Falynn responded to the engagement news on May 11.

“I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support,” Falynn, 31, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 11. “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on hiatus.

