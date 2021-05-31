Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams Gets Fiancé Simon Guobadia’s Name Tattooed On Her Neck! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Porsha Williams has had her new fiancé’s name inked on her neck.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed her future husband’s middle name tattooed on her neck during an appearance on FOX’s Dish Nation.

Porsha Williams, 39, unveiled the tattoo while chatting with her co-hosts about Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris’ matching tattoos. Sherri Shepard joked about her son’s possible reaction to his mom getting inked in his honor when Porsha announced —”I got a tattoo. I think it’s a great way to show when you love someone.”

“I got my fiancé’s middle name tattooed on my neck,” Porsha, 39, added.

Sherri, 54, asked why she chose to put the permanent stamp honoring Simon Guobadia in that specific spot.

“Right here, it don’t hurt,” Porsha said. “I don’t like no pain. Right here it doesn’t hurt and, you know, I think that’s cute.”

Fans know that Simon is the estranged husband of Falynn Guobadia, who made appearances on RHOA. Simon and Porsha announced their engagement after a one month romance, on May 10.

“I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some,” Simon announced on Instagram.

“Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love,” Porsha shared the same night, alongside a cozy selfie with Simon. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest.”

As reported, multiple Bravo stars have weighed in on the engagement shocker, and have shared some interesting opinions.

Below Deck Alum, Kate Chastain, implied that Porsha is a sharp actress looking to boost her reality TV game, during a recent appearance on the “What Else is Going On?” podcast.

Kate addressed the scandal that played out on the recently concluded season of RHOA, where Porsha was accused of bedding a stripper hired to perform at Cynthia Bailey’s South Carolina bachelorette party.

“No sex-shaming. Do what you want to do. But it’s probably not the first thing you want on your Google search. It’s almost more lady-like to hide it but at least deny it,” the former Bravo chief stewardess said.

“I think she’s playing chess all the time in her mind. She’s a very good actress. She’s very talented,” Kate added.

“Porsha’s so talented she could run her car into a school bus of children and somehow spin it that she’s a hero. It’s frightening but impressive,” Kate remarked, adding that the Bravo star is “very calculated.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Garcelle Beauvais, sounded off while appearing on “The Real,” hinting that she was suspicious of Porsha’s romantic bombshell.

“She went to the girl’s house and she brought her sister and a friend,” the RHOBH star said of Porsha and Simon’s soon-to-be ex-wife.

“They smoked hookah together so I don’t know what the girl code is if you know somebody, went to their house and then you take their man,” Garcelle added.

“A month you guys? A month? First of all, he’s recently divorced,” Garcelle added. “There hasn’t even been time to reflect, to see what did I do wrong, what did he do wrong, what did she do wrong? And then all of the sudden, we’re engaged?”

“I mean, it sounds to me like it’s a storyline for next season,” the reality star quipped.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips