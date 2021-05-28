Real Housewives of Orange County Kelly Dodd In Trouble With The Law Over Her Violent Attack Dog! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, Kelly Dodd, and her ex-husband, Michael Dodd, were hit with legal documents issued by the city of Newport Beach, after the ex-couple’s dog attacked multiple people on the beach.

The small white poodle, named Chloe, has a lengthy history of vicious incidents, and on September 8, 2020, the city filed a petition to determine if the dog should be classified as “potentially dangerous,” according to legal docs obtained by Radar Online.

The legal filing alleged that the pup had been involved in more than two separate incidents over the past three years which “required a defensive action by a person to prevent bodily injury when the person and the dog were off the property of the owner” according to court documents.

Animal Control worker, Nick Ott, described two episodes involving Chloe via a filed declaration. The dog was accused of attacking a woman named Celeste Antenucci on March 19, 2015. An Animal Control officer responded to the call, and the alleged victim reported the incident to the police after allegedly receiving bruises and red marks. The police responded to a second incident on April 18, 2017.

Chloe reportedly caused injury to a man named Dean Joseph Turner, in an “unprovoked and aggressive manner.” The victim alleged that Chloe bit him while he was walking on a Corona Del Mar Beach sidewalk. He added that two females, Kelly’s mom, Bobbi Meza, and her daughter, Jolie Dodd, had two dogs on leashes when both animals attacked.

Bobbi and Jolie allegedly left the scene, after one of them told Turner that her dog would “never harm anyone.” Witnesses were able to steer Turner to Kelly’s address, and Bobbi allegedly denied the incident when questioned by officials. The victim was treated at a hospital for the dog bite. Animal Control spoke to Michael Dodd and ordered that Chloe be placed on a 10-day quarantine because of Turner’s allegation, due to rabies concerns.

Officials responded to a third incident involving Chloe on April 16, 2019. Edward Thomas Webb accused Chloe of trying to bite him and tearing his pants on Corona Del Mar Beach. Webb said that he recognized Chloe because she “bit his wife,”, Deborah, in November 2018. He said that Kelly told him that “it’s crazy, Chloe only bites you two!” when he told her to control her dog. The report tied to the incident states that Deborah was walking on a beach sidewalk when Chloe bit her right shin. The dog was placed on a 10-day quarantine.

Kelly and Michael reportedly ignored a November 16, 2020 hearing, after being served with a notice. The court determined that Chloe was a potentially dangerous dog, which allows Animal Control to impound the animal, per Orange County law. The decision would require Kelly to comply with several conditions in order to keep Chloe.

While it remains unclear what Kelly decided to do with the problematic pup, the reality star was spotted walking a dog who resembled Chloe, in January.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is on hiatus.

