Real Housewives of New Jersey Dolores Catania Poses Topless After 14-Hour Tummy Tuck, Face Lift, Brazilian Butt Lift And Breast Augmentation & Vaginal Rejuvenation! By

Dolores Catania surprised her 730,000 Instagram followers when she flaunted her surgically enhanced bod ahead of Part 2 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 reunion series.

The reality star posted a topless snap on the platform on Wednesday, rocking nude panties, her long hair covering her breasts. The 50-year-old mom of two stunned Bravo fans with the pic captured in her reunion dressing room.

Bravo stars chimed in, sounding off about the bombshell snap in the post’s comment section.

Margaret Josephs cheered her co-star’s share, writing—“Ok hot stuff the gloves and clothes are off!! Coming in super HOT!!”

RHONJ cast member, Melissa Gorga, added—“You go girl.”

Vanderpump Rules personality, Scheana Shay, commented—“WOWWWWWZA,” and Real Housewives of New York City star, Leah McSweeney, weighed in with a “Omfg.”

Dolores’ family wasn’t on board with the RHONJ star’s racy post.

Dolores’ daughter, Gabrielle quipped—“all my childhood nightmares of @nicklarson7 seeing you naked just came true.”

Dolores’ ex and RHONJ regular, Frank Catania, wrote—“Put some f—ng clothes on @dolorescatania. .”

Dolores proudly announced her latest surgical procedures during the post—season reunion series.

“I got full plastic surgery – full-body lipo [and] a brand-new vagina,” Dolores declared.

“I don’t know what that has to do with the reunion, but I figured while I was doing everything, [why not]?” Dolores teased, adding that she “probably does the most out of [anyone on] all the Housewives franchises” to prepare for reunions.

Dolores reportedly spent 9 hours in the operating room for her most recent procedures. She revealed that she also utilizes Botox, fillers, and lymphatic massages. Dolores was open about undergoing a tummy tuck last year, and has also copped to having a facelift, a Brazilian butt lift and breast augmentation.

“Two million people are going to watch this, maybe more if we’re lucky,” she explained. “And you got to look good. You got to look your best.”

Fans of the show know that Dolores had to defend her decision to undergo plastic surgery with her longtime beau, David Principe. The couple verbally sparred after Dolores underwent a tummy tuck without letting him know.

“He was so angry,” Dolores told Andy Cohen during the cast sit-down. “Not as angry as he was last time. I guess the first cut is the deepest. But the second surgery, I lied about, [too]. I told him I was getting a thigh lift.”

She also shared that David “won’t look” at her rejuvenated vagina, after Melissa Gorga asked if he had checked out her latest procedure.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.

