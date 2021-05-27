Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Jen Shah EVICTED From $4 Million Utah Mansion Amid Fraud Case! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Jen Shah, has been forced into reality — and out of her her $4 million rental dream home. The mansion has been put up for sale, according to a report by Radar.

The property, nicknamed the “Shah Ski Chalet,” boasts three master suites, two additional bedrooms and eight bathrooms, according to photos of the luxurious mansion. The home has been owned by Texas-based real estate company, Univesco Inc, since 2014, but Bravo fans were led to believe that Jen owned the mansion with her husband, Sharrieff. It was later revealed that the couple was actually renting the property.

As reported, the Bravo star was arrested by federal agents in April for her alleged involvement in an expansive telemarketing scheme. Jen could face 30 years in prison, if convicted. She was arrested in Salt Lake City with her assistant, Stuart Smith, and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The 9,420 square-foot, timber-framed abode hit the market on May 25, and the seller already has an accepted offer. Property records reveal that the home is “pending,” or under contract. A Caldwell Banker agent confirmed that the home sold before it hit the market. The Park City property, which sits on a 1.19 acre lot, was listed for $3,995,000.

“At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac perched upon a bluff above the 8th and 10th holes of the renowned Tom Fazio designed Golf Club and Spa, this residence boasts panoramic views and serenity,” the description reads.

Jen, 47, boasted during a RHOSLC episode that she loved “throwing big, over-the-top extravagant parties” in the luxurious mansion. Jen and Sharrieff are also listed on a separate Utah rental property, but it has not been confirmed that they’re living at the residence.

Jen took to Instagram to confirm that she was renting the house after online chatter took her to task for misleading viewers.

“Ok #1. We rent the Shah Ski Chalet in Glenwilde,” Jen wrote.

“Is this what everyone is getting their g-string up their a** about because they’re irrelevant? Or is it because they wish they could afford to pay the rent plus own four other homes and have an apt in NYC?” the reality star asked.

“Let’s put this to rest…it’s not Lisa Barlow, and everyone knows we rent in Park City for the winter,” she wrote. “What’s your point? AND YES I run around in the snow in my 6 inch Louboutins because what the f*** else would I wear? Thank you.”

Jen reportedly picked up filming the reality series, after pleading not guilty and being released on $1 million bond.

“Bravo knows full well that viewers are following every detail of this case and will continue to do so as it progresses, so producers plan to follow it just as closely and use whatever footage they legally can,” an insider told Page Six, after the reality star’s arrest.

“So far, they have filmed the lead-up to and aftermath of Jen’s arrest as well as her costars’ reactions, of course,” the source added.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently in production.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips