Married To Medicine ‘Married To Medicine’ Heavenly Kimes Warns Toya Bush-Harris She’ll Be FIRED! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Heavenly Kimes believes that Toya Bush-Harris could get axed by Bravo if she doesn’t resolve her beef with Dr. Jackie Walters.

Heavenly sounded off during a recent recap of Married to Medicine, putting out a warning to Toya.

Toya has been accused of coming for multiple cast members, and Heavenly dished during her YouTube recap that Jackie could be next.

“She came for me first. Then she came for Quad, then she came for Anila…oh no, Contessa was before Anila. Contessa, then she came for Anila. And here lately, I’m hearing on Instagram that she’s coming for Jackie,” Heavenly said.

Heavenly warned Toya to steer clear of controversy when it comes to Jackie and dissed Dr. Simone Whitmore as a “flip-flopper.”

“Don’t come for Jackie,” Heavenly warned. “I’m a tell you one thing on this show, you gonna learn your lesson. You don’t come for Jackie. People on came for Jackie? Are they still here? You might wanna make Jackie your friend, Toya. At least be smart enough not to come for every d*mn body. The only person you got is Simone. I’m a give you a secret. Let me give you a secret. Simone is a flip-flopper. She ain’t solid on no d*mn body, she’s a flip-flopper.”

Heavenly later called Dr. Jackie the “queen” of Married to Medicine.

As reported — Heavenly took aim at Toya last month, accusing her co-star of “recycling friends” and faking her friendship with the show’s creator and former cast member, Mariah Huq.

Heavenly fired shots on her YouTube channel while recapping a previous Married to Medicine episode.

“Lisa Nicole, b*tch you is recycled. Toya was never your friend. She was the one who called your husband all kinds of names. And I don’t know why y’all act like y’all got amnesia. But d*mn it, I don’t. She wasn’t your friend,” Heavenly said.

Heavenly then claimed that Toya was paid off to fake a friendship with show creator/executive producer, Mariah Huq.

“They probably paid Toya to get you back on the show just like they paid her to be friends with Mariah cause is she friends with Mariah now? Nobody f*ck with Mariah so they paid Toya to be her friend. Just like they paying you to be a friend. Nobody f*cks with you really Lisa Nicole. I’m just gonna go ahead and tell you the truth. I know it, I know it for a fact,” the M2M star added.

Toya accused Heavenly of being jealous earlier in the season, sparking a fiery response from her co-star.

“B*tch you is not the one to follow, you just not. I’m sorry. There’s nothing you got that I want. I’m sorry. I hate to put it like this. You work your man,” Heavenly fired during a YouTube recap in March.

“You don’t try to help. You complain about everything. Toya, you’s the b*tch that I’d never want to be. I don’t want my kids to ever see a b*tch like you cause I don’t respect it at all. And I’m sorry I have to say it this way. I don’t respect you because I don’t like the way you do your husband. And I ain’t got nothing to do with it. Like I say, I love my husband. Based on my thought process and love, love is as the wife, you’re the helpmate,” the reality star added.

Married To Medicine airs on Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips