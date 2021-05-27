Real Housewives of New York Leah McSweeney Drags Carole Radziwill Over Sex Child Trafficking Bestie Ghislaine Maxwell By

Leah McSweeney has called out Real Housewives of New York City alum, Carole Radziwill, for having alleged ties to Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged madame of Jeffrey Epstein.

Leah sounded off after the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, which featured a heated exchange between Leah and drop-in RHONY alum, Heather Thomson. Leah took Heather to task over damaging comments she made while hosting a particular podcast episode, which featured Carole as a guest. Carole and Heather have taken shots at Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan since leaving the show, and Leah grabbed the opportunity to blast Heather, during her Hamptons appearance.

Leah took to her Instagram Story after Tuesday’s explosive episode, posting a screenshot proving that Carole had inexplicably blocked her from her Instagram account.

“This is so weird,” the designer wrote over the screen grab. “I’ve never uttered a word about her ever but I do have a question for her…”

“How is the sex child trafficking bestie Ghislaine doing?” the RHONY sophomore asked.

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sex trafficking, last summer. The alleged cohort of Epstein, a convicted sex offender, has been spotted in a flood of celebrity photos circulating online since her arrest. Carole, who used to be married to the late Anthony Radziwill, the son of Lee Radziwill and Polish Prince, Stanislaw Albrecht Radziwill, is pictured in one such photo. Anthony’s mother is the younger sister of former First Lady, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Anthony was best pals with his cousin, John F. Kennedy Jr., and Carole shared a close friendship with his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. The famous couple was killed in a plane crash in 1999.

Carole and Ghislaine apparently crossed paths within common elite social circles, back in the day.

Carole was asked to explain her connection to Epstein’s alleged accomplice during an appearance on the Juicy Scoop podcast, in February 2020.

“Before the interview started, I asked Carole, ‘Can I ask you about a photo that has gone around?’ It was a Getty image of you at a movie premiere with Ghislaine Maxwell, who has a strong association [with] Jeffrey Epstein, as you guys know,” Heather McDonald told her listeners.

Heather added that Carole “just really wants everyone to know that she believes survivors of sexual assault and has a lot of sympathy for anyone who has ever had to go through anything like that.”

Carole admitted that she was friendly with Ghislaine in the early 2000’s, adding that “people are gonna regret saying mean things about me if they’re saying mean things about my friendship [with Maxwell].”

“To be honest, I haven’t seen her and really talked to her in over a decade. I don’t remember,” she said. “I think the last time I saw her was at a movie screening for Amelia Earhart or something. It was a movie [where] somehow she was involved.”

Carole explained that she spoke on the phone with the alleged madame, prior to meeting her face-to-face.

“Right after my husband died [of cancer] in 1999, I was in London … for the holidays, because I just wasn’t handling things perfectly,” Carole said. “I just wanted to get away, and I didn’t want to be around anyone … And I was there kind of on my own.”

“Ghislaine and I had a very good mutual friend,” she continued. “So randomly, I get a phone call from Ghislaine Maxwell, who I never had heard of, didn’t know, and she said, ‘Our friend, Lisa, told me to call you … I know a lot of people in London, and I want to make sure you’re OK and you have things to do.’ And it was very nice.”

A woman named Lisa Heiden also appears in the circulated photo, backing up Carole’s explanation.

Carole claimed that she met Ghislaine for the first time, in person, six months later, in New York.

“I met Ghislaine … I think at a movie screening or something like that,” the former RHONY star revealed. ”And then we got to be friendly for a few years.”

Carole’s name reportedly appeared in Epstein’s “little black book” years later, but the ex-reality star asserted that she never knew him personally.

“I was at one party, like a cocktail party with a lot of people, that I think he was at … I didn’t meet him other than to say, ‘Hi, nice to meet you,’” she alleged.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

