Kandi Burruss’ Restaurant Shut Down After Failing Health Inspection!
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant has been shut down after failing a restaurant inspection on May 18.
The eatery owned by Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, opened in November 2020 and boast a fine dining experience South West Atlanta with an elevated steakhouse experience.
The restaurant scored 55, which is considered failing and closed its doors on May 20, to address the issues cited in the health inspection.
The inspector deducted points for the following infractions:
- 9 points after the inspector observed a food handler switching from raw seafood to ready-to-eat foods without washing hands
- 9 points because the prep coolers were above 41 degrees.
- Four-point penalties included a Chick-fil-A cup in an area with regular food supplies
- Lack of procedures and supplies for employees to handle vomiting or diarrheal events
- Pink organic residue in both ice makers
- Lack of a consumer advisory on the menu for potentially raw or undercooked meat
- There were three-point deductions related to storage problems and staff wearing inappropriate jewelry
Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant was supposedly slated to be featured on Kandi Burruss‘ upcoming Bravo spinoff show that is still in production. The spinoff is set to premiere in late 2021 and will focus on the entrepreneur couple expanding their restaurant portfolio in Atlanta.
This is not the first time one of Kandi’s restaurants have been hit with health code violations. According to Georgia Department of Health records dated August 24, 2017 — the Old Lady Gang I received a slew of health code violations and earned a dismal “C” rating. The inspection report revealed the following infractions:
- No soap or paper towels located at hand washing sink
- Observed soil buildup inside ice bin.
- Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit
- Observed employee with no hair restraint.
- Wet wiping cloth not stored in sanitizing solution between uses.
- Observed cutting board grooved/pitted and no longer cleanable
As previously reported, gunfire erupted at Kandi’s other restaurant, Old Lady Gang II, last year.
Three people were shot and wounded at the Atlanta eatery eatery on on February, 14, 2020. According to ABC News, a man walked into The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s restaurant and targeted another man, East Point police Capt. Allyn Glover said.
Police explained that two bystanders were also shot, and all three shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Will you risk it all and dine at one of Kandi and Todd’s establishments during a global pandemic? Sound off below!
