Real Housewives of Orange County Shannon Beador Collects $137,000 Owed By Alexis Bellino's Ex-Husband!

Shannon Beador has collected the $137k owed to her by Jim Bellino, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Alexis Bellino.

The reality star has released the lien she placed on Bellino’s $4 million San Capistrano property, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. The release reflects Bellino’s payment in full.

The Real Housewives of Orange County veteran originally filed the lien against Bellino’s ex, Alexis, in February 2020. She had concerns over collecting the cash before a potential decision was made to sell the mansion.

Shannon was awarded the $137k as part of a lawsuit that Bellino filed against her and former cast-mate, Tamra Judge. The suit was launched after Tamra and Shannon appeared on a podcast, where the duo dished on a variety of subjects. Bellino accused both ladies of tarnishing his rep, after they chatted about his business and his split from Alexis. Bellino took issue with the ladies implying that his divorce was a sham, and calling attention to his trampoline business for allegedly paralyzing some customers. He reportedly took particular offense to one of the women remarking—“he’s going to jail.”

Bellino asked the court to award him $1 million in damages. Shannon and Tamra denied all accusations of misconduct, and Shannon argued that her statements were either opinion or fact. The Bravo star claimed that her comments did not personally defame Bellino, or damage his business deals.

The judge sided with Shannon and dismissed Bellino’s claims. The court also awarded her a large judgement to cover her attorney fees. Tamra has yet to confront Bellino in court, as their trial is scheduled to start later this year.

As reported, Shannon is embroiled in a lawsuit with the lawyer who represented her in her high profile divorce from her ex, David Beador.

The RHOC star is blaming her former attorney, Ben Phillips, for failing to secure a fair settlement with her ex-husband. Shannon filed for divorce in December 2017, after a 17 year marriage.

Shannon alleges that Phillips’ law firm did not “include the costs of Plaintiff’s children’s ongoing education (college)” after advising that it was not necessary to include future education expenses in the settlement agreement, according to court docs obtained by Radar Online. She added that the lawyer failed to secure a “filming release” which would allow the ex-couple’s three daughters, Sophie, 19, and twins, Stella and Adaline, 16, to continue to appear on the Bravo reality series. The reality star alleges that the failure “resulted in significant damage and expense” to her to “enable her children to participate in the filming.”

Shannon is also reportedly angry over being billed $85k to cover a forensic company, hired by her attorney. She alleges that the company was hired without her knowledge and that their service was unnecessary. The Bravo star also stated that the lawyer was “uncommunicative” and often failed to return her calls, which led to her to accept a “low dollar” settlement agreement.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.

