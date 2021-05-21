19 Kids and Counting Josh Duggar’s Guardian Called 911 On Him After Family Feared For Their Lives! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Josh Duggar’s guardian has alleged that the family “no longer feels safe” after a trespasser prompted a call to 911 only one day after the ex TLC star moved in.

Josh was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography in April. He is currently on home confinement until his July trial and is living with family friends, LaCount and Maria Reber.

A 911 call was made from the Reber residence on May 7, only one day after Josh was released from jail, according to a report by The Sun. The anonymous call was made to report a “trespassing in progress” at the Elkins, Arkansas home, according to authorities. The caller revealed that the family “no longer feels safe” after seeing a parked car at the end of their driveway. The driver was reportedly told to leave the property earlier this week, but later returned. The report confirms that Josh is staying at the Reber residence, while awaiting his trial.

LaCount, MRI tech with the US Department of Veterans Affairs and Maria, a homemaker, bought the nine acres of land in 2005 for $68k, according to Arkansas property records. The couple shares a son and a daughter. The couple built the one story, four bed/ three bath home on one acre of the land, in 2007. An insider told The Sun that Josh’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, is planning to fund a fence for the Reber property, out of concern for the family’s safety.

“Jim Bob is doing everything he can for Josh, and he’s worried about the attention on him and the family,” the source said.

“He’s concerned about photographers in town covering the case, and anyone who might want to hurt Josh because of the crimes he’s accused of,” the insider added.

“Those who have rebelled against the family think it’s disgusting he’s pulling out all the stops for him years after he was forgiven for molesting his own sisters,” the tipster added. “Jim Bob has offered to pay for a new fence to be built at the Rebers to also keep them safe, along with Josh’s wife, Anna, and the kids when they go and visit.”

Jason Gemeiner, a neighbor of the Rebers, spoke to the outlet about how he felt about Josh living next door.

“I’m a little concerned, but there is not much I can do about it,” he said.

“I have a teen daughter so that’s my concern, but she’s a strong girl! We’re spread apart. There is a horse pasture in between us. It’s not like we interact,” he added. “Everyone keeps to themselves.”

Jason added that the Rebers are “nice people.”

“They told us Josh is staying with them. I found out before they told us but I appreciated them telling us,” he said.

Jason confirmed that Josh’s pregnant wife, Anna, and their six children have visited the disgraced reality star.

“I believe I saw family visit, yes. I believe his wife and kids visited. I assume that’s who they were. There were also other people,” Jason told the outlet.

Anna and Josh are expecting their seventh child. Josh, who is wearing a GPS ankle monitor, has been forbidden to have any contact with other minors, including his siblings, nieces and nephews.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips