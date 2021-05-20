Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Safaree & Erica Mena’s Home Burglarized, Robbers Show Off Heist On IG & Threats Made! By

Safaree and Erica Mena are determined to track down the thieves who broke into their home and stole their jewelry.

The couple took to social media to slam the criminals who stole their belongings during the break-in, on Wednesday. Erica posted a photo of one of the alleged culprits holding her daughter’s missing chain.

“Unfortunately, over the weekend, my house was robbed. There is now a $20,000 cash reward to anyone who can lead us in arresting all those involved. You can remain anonymous. Please DM Safaree or me,” Erica wrote in the post’s caption.

Safaree also shared the snap of the alleged thief and revealed images captured from the surveillance footage.

Erica called out a stripper who is allegedly wearing her stolen jewelry, in a separate post. The couple is offering a hefty reward to anyone who can offer information that leads to the arrests of the crooks.

“So this stripper ‘Christy Mahone’ is now allegedly wearing my jewelry and has all my purses. She has involvement with one of the robbers, one being @charleefamous. Girl, be smart and give up all my belongings. If anyone knows her, please contact me. I got a cash reward on her as well. 10,000 in cash to anyone who can lead me to the arrest of this woman as well,” Erica fired.

The couple made headlines in November 2020, when Safaree gleefully announced the couple’s apparent split on Instagram.

As reported, Safaree popped a pose next to a bright orange car, captioning the snap, “Bachelor!! Ending 2020 right!!” He also renamed the couple’s home “Divorce Court.”

The rapper/songwriter also took to Twitter to cryptically sound off about his impending divorce.

“Bachelor!! Ending 2020 right!!” “I think the block feature on the iPhone is its best feature. it brings such peace & serenity. Great way to keep jack a**es away. Thank you Steve Jobs!!”

Erica also took to Instagram to delete a video of Safaree with the couple’s daughter, who was born in February 2020.

Safaree and Erica wed in a secret ceremony in New Jersey on October 7, 2019. Erica gave birth to their daughter, Safire, in February 2020. The duo first connected on VH1 series, “Scared Famous” in 2017, and began dating at the end of 2018. Safaree proposed after the couple had been dating one month.

