Real Housewives of New Jersey 'RHONJ' Jennifer Aydin EXPOSED Melissa Gorga's Lies & FAKE Storyline!

Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin treated fans to pre-show social media beatdown ahead of Part 1 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion.

Melissa started things off on Wednesday, calling her co-star, “fake and conniving,” and Jennifer fired back, labeling Melissa “salty and boring.” Melissa shared a behind-the-scenes look at the reunion taping that featured all of the cast members — except Jennifer.

“Notice I posted everyone except for one person who I feel is truly happy when family and friends are divided,’ Melissa captioned the post.

“Probably because she would throw her own mother under the bus for TV. Or if it would make Teresa happy,” she added.

“I’ve been on the show a long time and I know fake and conniving when I see it,’ the reality star said. ‘When you don’t come for someone at all, and they are constantly trying to put you down and trying to cause riffs in your relationships, that’s a huge red flag.”

“ENVY BABY! They might want to try to be the fun tipsy one like you, but they fail and just look sloppy,” Melissa continued. “Lots of skeletons in the closet over there. I’m nice until I’m not. Pay attention everyone- you will see it. I love you all. thank you for your support always.”

Jennifer shared her own snaps from reunion day, and fired back.

“Take a good look at what unbothered looks like. I’m on this show because of me- not because my sister-n-law or A more entertaining husband,” Jennifer said, referencing Melissa’s sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, and her husband, Joe Gorga.

“My husband is a class act who respects women and would never stoop low for the cameras,” Jennifer wrote in the caption. “I guess people envy what they don’t have – I share real and authentic stories, not fake, made up ones. And I see that some people are threatened by that.”

Jennifer took aim at Melissa’s commentary writing — “You can take your ‘sloppy’ comments and run with it all you want-hold on to it for dear life- ya got nothing else.”

“Your group is infested with a snake that talks behind all your backs and you’re just Salty…And Boring to Boot! So careful with all that reach, you’re gonna pull a muscle,” she added.

Jennifer admitted that she went too far in a later post writing — “Ok- that was a low blow. I’m done and I want to enjoy watching the reunion with everyone else.”

The Season 11 reunion preview teased a drama-filled ride, with Margaret Josephs quipping — “It could be a massacre,” at the beginning of the trailer.

Part 2 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion series airs on Wednesday at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

