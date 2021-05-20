Real Housewives of Atlanta Garcelle Beauvais Thinks Porsha Williams’ Rush Engagement Is Suspicious! By

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Garcelle Beauvais, has weighed in on Porsha Williams’ surprise engagement to her former friend’s husband, Simon Guobadia.

The reality star sounded off while appearing on “The Real,” hinting that she was suspicious of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s romantic bombshell.

“She went to the girl’s house and she brought her sister and a friend,” the RHOBH star said of Porsha and Simon’s soon-to-be ex, Falynn Guobadia.

“They smoked hookah together so I don’t know what the girl code is if you know somebody, went to their house and then you take their man,” Garcelle added.

Garcelle Beauvais, 56, clarified that she did not believe that Porsha “took” Simon from his wife, but added that the timing appeared suspicious.

“A month you guys? A month? First of all, he’s recently divorced,” Garcelle said. “There hasn’t even been time to reflect, to see what did I do wrong, what did he do wrong, what did she do wrong? And then all of the sudden, we’re engaged?”

“I mean, it sounds to me like it’s a storyline for next season,” Garcelle quipped.

Porsha Williams’ engagement announcement dropped last week, and the reality star insisted that she had nothing to Simon and Falynn’s split.

“Our relationship began a month ago – yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest,” Porsha wrote on Instagram.

“I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most,” she added.

Porsha insisted that she was not involved in the couple’s breakup.

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January,” she wrote.

“I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” Porsha said. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Porsha wrote that her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley, and her new boyfriend are committed to co-parenting her daughter, Pilar, 2.

“Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ,” the reality star wrote.

“Two black men stepping up and being amazing people – let’s praise them!!!!” Porsha exclaimed. “It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Falynn announced that she and Simon were ending their marriage last month.

“After two years of marriage and five years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” she wrote on April 22. “We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

