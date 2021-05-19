Celebrity News T.I. and Tiny Under Investigation By LAPD for Sexual Assault and Drugging! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into rapper, T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris over allegations of drugging and sexual assault.

An anonymous woman met with detectives in April, alleging a 2005 assault, according to a report by the Daily Beast. A LAPD spokesperson told the outlet that the investigation is active.

A second alleged victim, Rachelle Jenks, filed a police report with similar claims in Las Vegas earlier this month. Her lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn, claimed that the report was filed with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, but the LVMP has not confirmed that the investigation is active.

Blackburn is representing several women who have all made similar claims against the rapper and his wife. The attorney called for investigations via letters sent to California and Georgia authorities, alleging an “eerily” similar pattern of “events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment.”

The famous duo has vehemently denied all the accusations, and the couple’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, commented that T.I. and Tiny had not been contacted by the LAPD or the Las Vegas authorities.

The unidentified woman reportedly first connected with the couple through a man handing our flyers in a mall. She was was invited to a club the next night, where she met Tiny and T.I.. The woman claimed that the couple invited her back to their hotel room, after she accepted a sip of Tiny’s cocktail. She alleged that she had only had two drinks beforehand. She explained that the rapper suggested that the trio go into the bathroom to “freshen up.”

“Once in the bathroom, Tiny took off all of victim’s clothing,” the report states. “Tiny was also naked, wearing only a shower cap. T.I. came into the bathroom naked. All three got into the shower and T.I. told victim she looked better naked.”

“T.I. turned on a pornographic show, handed the victim a bottle of baby oil and told her to rub his back,” the report continues. The report states that Tiny allegedly “sat on victim’s back” before sliding “up and down victim’s back while they were both naked.”

The unnamed woman said that she began to feel sick and told T.I. “no,” when he allegedly put his toes into her vagina. She claimed that she vomited in the bathroom and that her last memory was sitting on the couch. She said that “her vagina very sore and had a burning/itching sensation” when she woke up the next day. She reportedly contacted a friend from the night before who also claimed to have become sick after tasting Tiny’s drink. The woman told police that Tiny had a genital piercing and described T.I.’s grooming habits.

Rachelle Jenks alleged that she was approached by Tiny in August 2010, in the restroom of Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport. Jenks accepted an offer to hang out with the famous couple and met up with the duo at the Venetian Hotel. Jenks alleged that she began to feel dizzy after accepting a shot of Patron.

“After taking it, [T.I.] attempted to remove her clothes, which Jenks said no as he was being too aggressive and moving too quickly,” the police report states.

“Continuing into the night, Jenks states that there was an orgy occurring in the room with multiple girls coming in and out of the room. During this time, Tameka asked Jenks to perform oral sex on her, which she did do. Clifford also had vaginal intercourse with her and ejaculated into a condom during the intercourse.”

Watch All About The Tea break down this case. Press play below.

“Jenks states that she believes the initial shot of Patron was spiked and because she was drugged and under the influence, she was not able to properly consent to the events that transpired,” the police report reads.

Jenks also claimed that T.I. took her to Los Angeles against her wishes.

“I was having screaming fits. I was crying and T.I. forced me to have sex with him on his tour bus in LA,” she wrote.

She added that she was later taken to Miami where she was allegedly “forced to have sex with multiple women that I did not know.”

Jenks added that her “life has never been the same. I have been sick and confused.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips