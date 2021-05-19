Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lawyers Will Be Watching Erika Jayne’s Every Move On New Season Of ‘RHOBH’ Amid FRAUD Accusations! By

A team of lawyers will be keeping a sharp eye on the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The legal eagles plan to tune in to see if Erika Jayne flaunts any goods that could be seized in order to pay the debt owed by her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi. Thomas is currently embroiled in an involuntary bankruptcy, after being forced into the case by multiple creditors.

A trustee is overseeing the once famed lawyer’s finances, and Thomas was placed under a conservatorship, due to unfolding medical issues. The trustee is currently inventorying Thomas’ assets, to determine what can be sold to pay back his creditors.

Fans of the series know that Erika filed for divorce in November. The ex-couple was later accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement cash designated to compensate families of victims of a plane crash.

The reality star is currently objecting to the trustee’s request that she return assets transferred by her soon-to-be-ex.

“Continuing investigation may reveal that assets of the Debtor were transferred to Erika Girardi (aka Erika Jayne), Thomas Girardi’s Spouse, either directly or to one or more people or entities on her behalf, or to other transferees of assets from Erika Girardi or her related entities (the “Erika Transfers”),” the trustee told the court.

Erika continues to claim that everything in her possession was received as a gift from her husband. She called foul after the trustee hired Ronald Richards, an attorney who regularly posts about the unfolding case on Twitter. She believes that Richards’ constant social media commentary points to a conflict of interest.

Richards took to social media on Tuesday to dish about the team’s legal strategy ahead of the show’s premiere.

“‘We will be transcribing every word. The show does not provide immunity to its talent,” he said.

Sources have speculated that the show could provide evidence for lawyers to go after Erika’s assets, transferred by her ex.

It was recently reported that Thomas has $74 million in assets and $56 million in liabilities. One creditor alleged that Thomas had transferred over $20 million to Erika’s entertainment company, according to court documents.

As reported last month — Richards reported that the trustee assigned to oversee the assets of Erika’s estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, was in the process of hiring lawyers to sue the reality star.

“BREAKING: Thomas Girardi’s Trustee [Jason Rund] is obtaining special counsel to sue [Erika Jayne],” Richards wrote on Twitter on April 14. “The proposed special counsel is a defendant in lawsuit by the Girardi Keese Trustee Elissa Miller. There may be a conflict and the two Trustee’s may not be working in tandem on this.”

Richards went on to state that the case suggests that Erika received money from Thomas that she is refusing to turn over to the trustee.

“This means that there is credible information that Erika Jayne has received [money] from Tom Girardi and may have transferred it to others,” he added. “She is refusing to give it back. It is 33%/45% split depending on the stage of the case.”

Richards also referenced a comment that Erika made in the Season 11 trailer, where the Bravo star joked about Kyle Richards donating to her “legal fund” during a cast shopping trip.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Wednesday, May 19, at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

