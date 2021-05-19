Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘Below Deck’ Kate Chastain Calls Out Man Stealing Porsha Williams “Very Calculated Actress” By

Kate Chastain is not buying the whirlwind romance between Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, and Simon Guobadia.

The Below Deck alum recently appeared on the “What Else is Going On?” podcast, and shared her thoughts about the RHOA engagement bombshell.

Kate Chastain implied that Porsha is simply an actress, looking to boost her reality TV game.

Kate addressed the scandal that played out on the recently concluded season of RHOA, where Porsha was accused of bedding a stripper hired to perform at Cynthia Bailey’s South Carolina bachelorette bash.

“No sex-shaming. Do what you want to do. But it’s probably not the first thing you want on your Google search. It’s almost more lady-like to hide it but at least deny it,” the former Bravo chief stewardess said.

“I think she’s playing chess all the time in her mind. She’s a very good actress. She’s very talented,” Kate added.

“Porsha’s so talented she could run her car into a school bus of children and somehow spin it that she’s a hero. It’s frightening but impressive,” Kate remarked, adding that the Bravo star is “very calculated.”

“Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” Porsha Williams captioned her engagement post, last Monday.

“Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most,” she added.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” Porsha continued. “Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

As reported, Porsha Williams is set to rake in a hefty sum to star in a budding Bravo mini-series, which will reportedly chronicle her engagement shocker and all of the drama unfolding in her life.

“It was greenlit months ago, so it has nothing to do with this [engagement] news,” a source told Page Six. “The special is supposed to focus on Porsha, her activism and her family.”

The tipster reported at the time that there was a chance that Porsha’s surprise romance might be part of the unfolding narrative.

“If she’s engaged to him and she’s pregnant [with his child], that could change things,” the insider added. “It would obviously become part of [the special].”

The source did not confirm Porsha’s rumored pregnancy.

The show’s premise is evolving, according to a recent report by MTO News. The outlet spoke to a Bravo executive who confirmed that a shifting narrative was being hashed out.

“Porsha was set to get a 3 episode show, which followed her life as an activist, but with all the new drama we’re re-thinking it,” the Bravo insider said.

The network rep also revealed that the spinoff had been expanded from three parts to seven. Bravo is also reportedly signing on Simon Guobadia and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Falynn Guobadia, to be part of the series.

The outlet confirmed that Porsha would be earning a cool $1 million for the mini-series. There’s even a chance that Porsha could break off from RHOA to star in a future solo reality show.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on hiatus.

