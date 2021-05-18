Real Housewives of Atlanta Andy Cohen Reacts To Porsha Williams’ Engagement: It’s Wild! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Andy Cohen is all caught up in Porsha Williams’ surprise romance with her ex-friend’s husband, Simon Guobadia.

Cohen was asked to weigh in on the Real Housewives of Atlanta engagement shocker during Thursday’s episode of his chat show, Watch What Happens Live. Fans know that Porsha is engaged to the estranged husband of her Bravo co-star, Falynn Guobadia.

“I think it’s wild, man,” said Cohen, 52. “I’m staying tuned. I can’t wait to find out more. That’s what I think.”

Simon and Falynn wed in June 2019. The duo announced their split on April 22, and last Monday, Porsha shared that she and Simon were “crazy in love” after a month-long whirlwind romance.

Simon, 56, and Falynn, 32, are still officially husband and wife, but a divorce settlement has reportedly been reached.

Porsha, 39, dropped her bombshell engagement announcement last week.

“I know it’s fast,” she captioned a couple selfie on Instagram. “But we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

“Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” the reality star added.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” she continued. “Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Simon took to social media to shoot down cheating rumors after an Instagram model alleged that she had recently had a fling with the businessman.

“Let’s have some fun. If anyone can show credible receipts that I cheated on my ex-wife between 6/14/2019 (date of marriage) and 1/15/2021 (date of initial divorce filing), I have $50,000 waiting for you,” he wrote.

“In the meantime, we have timeline issues with someone claiming to have dated me at the same time as my fiancé Porsha. I have an extra $25,000 for any receipt showing that this actually happened. Let’s get to some facts. Btw, I keep very meticulous record (receipts) of my life,” he added.

A woman named Jessica Harris came forward after the RHOA engagement bomb dropped, claiming to have had a recent fling with Simon. The duo reportedly met on March 31, and the woman produced multiple text messages that pointed to Simon expressing interest and promising that their connection “would become something,” after his divorce from Falynn was finalized. The Instagram model/Atlanta socialite appeared to have been in contact with Simon up until a few of weeks ago, and she claimed that they had been seen together in public. She also alleged that Simon had given her monetary gifts.

“[Simon] sent me money to get a nice hotel room…When he went to Colombia recently, he sent me money and his assistant’s phone number to like, set up, like my transportation to his hotel room,” Jessica said in a recent interview with TheJasmineBrand.

Jessica added that she believed that Simon’s whirlwind love story with Porsha is a fraud.

“How’d you find love while you were over here whipping me around in that Ferrari going 100 mph, and my f**king hair all over the place, got me looking crazy in these pictures. How you do that?” she remarked.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips