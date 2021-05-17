Sister Wives ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Demanded Wives Be NAKED At All Times & Threesomes! By

Dimitri Snowden’s former wife, Ariadne Joseph, is telling all about her marriage to the Seeking Sister Wife family, after moving from Louisiana to Georgia to live with with the Snowdens — before the clan signed on to the TLC show.

Ariadne, a professional actress, spoke to The Sun about her time with the Snowdens, and revealed that she connected with Dimitri in an online polygamy group, in 2012.

The duo spoke for years before Ariadne agreed to fly to Georgia to connect with Dimitri and his spiritual wife, Ashley.

“He was pushing and pressing and rushing. I would ask, ‘What is the rush? Let’s get to know each other,’” Ariadne said of the visit.

“They were living in this two-bedroom apartment. Then there were talks of we’re all going to pick a place. They made it very appealing by saying we’re going to move out of this apartment and all of us are going to decide where we’re going to live next. That way we have a fresh start,” she explained.

“He convinced me to sell my furniture, my apartment and move out there,’ Ariadne added.

Ariadne was allegedly welcomed by Ashley Snowden, who was “naked,” upon her arrival.

“When I walked into the house, I greeted my potential sister wife with no clothes on. He required me to be naked too,” she claimed.

“I was okay with me being naked. I didn’t mind being naked. But I thought that was something we would do in the privacy of our own room,” Ariadne explained.

Despite the nudity rule, Ariadne found the couple to be “pleasant.” Dimitri proposed to her shortly after her arrival.

“Ashley seemed sweet,” she continued. “The first month was blissful. I was really happy the first month. I wanted to be happy. I had taken a leap of faith trusting him with myself and my children.”

Things began to shift after Dimitri began to make demands that allegedly included Ashley being present during their sexual romps.

“It was incredibly uncomfortable. We all slept in the same bed. This was his requirement. Him, me and Ashley shared a bed,” Ariadne told the outlet.

She alleged that Dimitri tried to force her to engage in a “threesome” with Ashley.

“He tried to get me to have a threesome with him and Ashley many times and I declined many times,” she revealed. “This was when he and her were engaging and he wanted me to participate.”

“He said ‘Well, hold her hand.’ I held her hand and it was weird. I was facing them because I’m holding her hand. He starts to kiss me. He’s pushing my head towards her and I’m pushing my head away. I’m not trying to participate. I grab his hand and I move my head. He didn’t try that again.”

The mother of three decided to move out of the Snowden home after nine months.

“They’re very convincing, cunning, manipulative and believable. They had me fooled for a long time. These people bring humiliation to the women that are sincere coming into the family and being part of this lifestyle,” she said.

On the current cycle of “Seeking Sister Wife,” Dimitri is dating South African native, Christeline Peterson and Georgia henna artist, Tayler Monique. Dimitri and his spiritual wife, Ashley, share three children.

As reported, Dimitri Snowden, filed for divorce from his third wife, Christeline Peterson, amid accusations of domestic abuse. The TLC personality filed the legal paperwork in Los Angeles, the move coming after Peterson attempted to obtain a restraining order against him.

Peterson’s initial temporary request was granted, but a judge tossed the case after the pair appeared in court. The judge ruled that Peterson did not meet the burden of proof.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

