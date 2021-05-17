Real Housewives of Potomac ‘RHOP’ Star Monique Samuels Cousin Was Murdered: ‘We Live In An Evil World’ By

Monique Samuels and family are mourning the passing of her cousin.

The former Real Housewives of Potomac star shared the tragic news Friday evening on Instagram. Monique disclosed her cousin was killed on Thursday night and hopes the person responsible is held accountable.

“This hurts so much 💔💔💔💔 Can barely sleep… unbelievable,” she captioned a selfie of her with her late cousin, whose name she did not reveal. “Please say a prayer for my fam 🙏🏽 My cousin was killed last night. One of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. He’s always smiling and takes care of everyone. He’s a great dad to his son and minds his business.”

“We live in an evil world where life is not valued anymore and it’s sad,” she added. “Thank you all for the prayers. My cousins (his sis and bro) need them so badly right now. I don’t even know what to say 😩😭🙏🏽 Whoever did this- I hope you rot in the deepest, darkest pit in hell.”

Former co-stars, Bravolebs expressed their condolences under Monique’s post.

Potomac Grande Dame Karen Hugar wrote, “Sending love and prayers your way;” Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Shamari DeVoe left three praying-hand emojis; and D’Andra Simmons of Real Housewives of Dallas fame commented, “I’m sending prayers your way.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns this summer.

