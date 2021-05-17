Real Housewives of Orange County ‘RHOC’ Shannon Beador Sues Divorce Lawyer Over $1.4 Million Settlement With Ex-Husband David! By

Shannon Beador has filed a lawsuit against the lawyer who represented her in her high profile divorce from David Beador.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is blaming her former attorney, Ben Phillips, for failing to secure a fair settlement with her ex. Shannon filed for divorce in December 2017, after a 17 year marriage.

Shannon Beador is reportedly furious amid a legal battle with the O.C. attorney, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. Shannon alleges that Phillips’ law firm did not “include the costs of Plaintiff’s children’s ongoing education (college)” after advising that it was not necessary to include future education expenses in the settlement agreement. She added that the lawyer failed to secure a “filming release” which would allow the ex-couple’s three daughters, Sophie, 19, and twins, Stella and Adaline, 16, to continue to appear on the Bravo reality series. The reality star alleges that the failure “resulted in significant damage and expense” to her to “enable her children to participate in the filming.”

Shannon is also reportedly angry over being billed $85k to cover a forensic company, hired by her attorney. She alleges that the company was hired without her knowledge and that their service was unnecessary. The Bravo star also stated that the lawyer was “uncommunicative” and often failed to return her calls, which led to her to accept a “low dollar” settlement agreement.

“In the 11th hour, Defendants convinced Plaintiff to take a low dollar divorce settlement, right before trial,” the documents read.

Shannon pointed out that she was once forced to call the attorney’s wife, in order to establish communication. The reality star also believes that the lawyer failed to determine the actual worth of her then-husband’s construction business.

Shannon requested $22k a month in support in her original petition, and her ex agreed to pay her $2,935 per month in child support plus $7,065 for spousal support along with a $1.4 million one time payout. She was also awarded a 2015 Cadillac Escalade, a 2018 BMW 7 Series sedan, and multiple bank accounts.

David was allowed to keep several vehicles, his construction business and a Corona, California home.

As reported — David Beador and his wife, Lesley Cook, welcomed their first child together, in February.

The couple announced they had a bun in the oven in July 2020. Shannon was reportedly shocked and caught off guard by Lesley’s pregnancy.

David and Lesley met at SoulCycle in 2017, just a few months after the breakdown of his marriage, which was chronicled on the Bravo series.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.

