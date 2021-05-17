Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams Describes Meeting Now-Fiancé Simon When He Was With Falynn! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Porsha Williams shocked Real Housewives of Atlanta fans when she revealed that she was engaged to her former friend, Falynn Guobadia’s husband, Simon Guobadia.

Porsha dropped the relationship bombshell last week, announcing that the duo was engaged after a month-long whirlwind romance. A recently surfaced clip reveals Porsha’s first thoughts, after meeting her future fiance.

Falynn and Simon made cameo appearances on the recently concluded season of RHOA.

Falynn announced their split in an Instagram on April 22 – noting that the pair’s decision to go their separate ways was a “mutual decision not made lightly” and that she and Simon were “deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children.”

The ex-couple has agreed on a divorce settlement, but their divorce has not been finalized.

Fan account, @facereality16” dug up a clip from the last season of RHOA, where Porsha talks to a friend about meeting Falynn’s then-husband.

“So, Falynn’s husband, Simon, is across from Sivas [hooka lounge] where we like to go. Simon, that’s his restaurant,” she said.

Porsha implied during the exchange that she was interested in building a relationship with Falynn.

“His wife is just really nice,” she added, before sharing that she had exchanged phone numbers with Falynn.

Press play below to watch.

Porsha also shared about that Falynn had invited her over for a pool day, and had extended the invite to the reality star’s family.

“She was like, ‘You could come over,’ and I was like, ‘Well I got my sister,’ and she was like, ‘bring whoever and enjoy!’” the RHOA star said.

“A pool? Drinks? Don’t threaten me with a good time!” Porsha excitedly added. “We about to set her pool OFF!”

Scenes of Simon and Falynn beside their pool revealed no marital tension, and Falynn even joked that the couple was ready to tie the knot a second time.

“We may just have to renew our vows,” she said, adding — “ring upgrade.”

Fans took to the comment section to sound off about the unearthed video.

“I CANNOT,” one person wrote.

“Mmm mmm mmm but she said they were never friends 😒🙄,” added another.

“I knew a bravo scandal was coming but i dint [sic] see Porsha,” a third said.

“Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” Porsha Williams captioned her engagement post, last Monday.

“Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most,” she added.

Press play below to watch All About The Tea break it all down on YouTube and Subscribe to the channel.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” Porsha continued. “Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips