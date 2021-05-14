Sister Wives ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Star Dimitri Snowden Files For Divorce! By

Seeking Sister Wife star, Dimitri Snowden, has filed for divorce from his third wife, Christeline Peterson, amid accusations of domestic abuse. The TLC personality filed the legal paperwork in Los Angeles, the move coming after Peterson attempted to obtain a restraining order against him.



As reported last month, Christeline Peterson filed a restraining order against Snowden, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. She accused her husband of domestic abuse, in the explosive legal docs.

Peterson has been featured on recent episodes of the TLC reality show, which follows several couples exploring or living within polygamous marriages. Christeline came to the U.S. from South Africa to be courted as a third wife on the TLC series.

Peterson claimed in legal documents that she was awakened back in January by Snowden “slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me.” She alleged that Snowden slammed her head against the headboard multiple times. She confirmed that a police report had been filed about the incident. She also claimed that the TLC husband was abusive during sex. Snowden alleged that “he choked me during sex, even though I told him not to.” She added, “The more I struggled the more he enjoyed it.”

The South African woman said in the docs that she had no choice but to cooperate.

“I stopped saying no after a few times, because any struggle by me would prolong the sex and choking,” she said.

Christeline added that Dimitri went so far one time that she became dizzy and felt close to losing consciousness. She alleged that the attack caused bruises, scratches and redness around her neck.

Peterson’s initial temporary request was granted, but a judge tossed the case after the pair appeared in court. The judge ruled that Peterson did not meet the burden of proof. The judge also threw out Peterson’s case against Snowden’s first wife, Ashley, whom Petersen alleged “shoved me to prevent me from leaving the home my husband and I shared with her.” She also claimed that her children were afraid of Ashley.

“My children are scared of her due to her yelling at them and the violence in the home between her and my husband and me and her,” Peterson stated in the legal papers.

The Daily Mail reports that the divorce documents seem to suggest that Snowden is not legally married to his first wife, due to the illegality of being married to more than one person in California.

Peterson and Snowden do not share any children. Peterson is a mother to two daughters.

Peterson received online support from Vanessa Cobbs, who wed the Snowdens during Season 2 but made her exit from the family before Season 3. Cobbs shared multiple social media posts—including a snap of a purple heart drawn on her hand— a symbol of solidarity among victims of domestic violence. She also posted numerous quotes referencing enablers and liars.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

