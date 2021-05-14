Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams Signs $1 Million Bravo Deal About Pregnancy & Engagement! By

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, is set to rake in a hefty sum to star in a budding Bravo mini-series, which will reportedly chronicle her engagement shocker and all of the drama unfolding in her life.

As reported earlier this week — Porsha Williams initially landed a three-part Bravo spinoff amid shamelessly stealing her cast-mate, Falynn Guobadia’s husband, Simon Guobadia.

“It was greenlit months ago, so it has nothing to do with this [engagement] news,” a source told Page Six. “The special is supposed to focus on Porsha, her activism and her family.”

The tipster reported at the time that there was a chance that Porsha’s surprise romance might be part of the unfolding narrative.

“If she’s engaged to him and she’s pregnant [with his child], that could change things,” the insider added. “It would obviously become part of [the special].”

The source did not confirm Porsha’s rumored pregnancy.

The show is set to begin production this summer and the timeline will remain in place, despite the twists and turns in Porsha’s life. Porsha announced her engagement to Guobadia, who is currently divorcing his wife, Falynn, on Monday — after a one month whirlwind romance.

“Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” Porsha Williams wrote on Instagram.

The show’s premise is seemingly evolving, according to a new report by MTO News. The outlet spoke to a Bravo executive who confirmed that a shifting narrative is currently being hashed out.

“Porsha was set to get a 3 episode show, which followed her life as an activist, but with all the new drama we’re re-thinking it,” the Bravo insider said.

The network rep also revealed that the spinoff had been expanded from three parts to seven. Bravo is also reportedly signing on Simon Guobadia and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Falynn Guobadia, to be part of the series.

The project is expected to bring in big bucks for the RHOA veteran.

“Porsha tripled the amount of money she’s getting,” the network source revealed.

The outlet confirmed that Porsha would be earning a cool $1 million for the mini-series. There’s even a chance that Porsha could break off from RHOA to star in a future solo reality show.

“There’s even talk that if the Porsha spin-off gets good enough ratings, she can leave the Real Housewives Of Atlanta and have her own stand alone show,” the insider said, noting that Porsha could make a fortune.

The Dish Nation host scored her first spinoff show, “Porsha’s Having a Baby,” in 2019, which chronicled her pregnancy with her first child, Pilar, 2, with ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley. Porsha also hosts the chat series, Bravo’s Chat Room.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on hiatus.

