Porsha Williams Lands Spinoff Amid STEALING Falynn Guobadia’s Husband!

Porsha Williams has landed a Bravo spinoff amid shamelessly stealing Falynn Guobadia’s husband.

An insider told Page Six that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who just dropped a bombshell engagement announcement, will star in a three-part special that will feature her activism and her family.

“It was greenlit months ago, so it has nothing to do with this [engagement] news,” a source said. “The special is supposed to focus on Porsha, her activism and her family.”

The reality star became involved with the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, and was arrested twice while attending protests honoring Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, last year.

Porsha’s fiancé, Simon Guobadia, the soon-to-be ex of one of her cast-mates, might also make appearances on the special. The tipster believes that there’s a chance that Porsha’s surprise romance might be part of the unfolding narrative.

“If she’s engaged to him and she’s pregnant [with his child], that could change things,” the insider added. “It would obviously become part of [the special].”

The source did not confirm Porsha’s rumored pregnancy.

The show is set to begin production this summer and the timeline will remain in place, despite the twists and turns in Porsha’s life.

The Dish Nation host scored her first spinoff show, “Porsha’s Having a Baby,” in 2019, which chronicled her pregnancy with her first child, Pilar, 2, with ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley. Porsha also hosts the chat series, Bravo’s Chat Room.

A source clarified that no other RHOA stars are expected to appear on the series, but that Porsha’s mother, Diane Williams, and her sister, Lauren Williams, will likely make appearances. Guobadia might also pop onto the scene “if he’s still around,” the source noted.

Porsha announced her engagement to Guobadia, who is currently divorcing his wife, Falynn, on Monday — after a one month whirlwind romance.

“Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” Porsha Williams captioned the selfie of her and Simon Guobadia, 56.

“Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most,” she added.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” Porsha continued. “Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Falynn Guobadia and Simon’s Guobadia divorce has not been finalized — the couple has only reached a settlement agreement.

Simon’s net worth is an estimated $40 million. The movie producer/businessman is the CEO of two Atlanta, Georgia based companies — KLC Transport, LLC and Simcol Petroleum Limited Company, LLC. Simon primarily resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

On April 22, Falynn announced their split in an Instagram – noting that the pair’s decision to go their separate ways was a “mutual decision not made lightly” and that she and Simon were “deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children.”

